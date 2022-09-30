Jaylen Thomas settles in as Merrillville tops Valparaiso

MERRILLVILLE — Things are beginning to slow down for Jaylen Thomas.

Merrillville’s senior quarterback started the seventh game of his career Friday, completing 14 of 25 passes for 269 yards in a 37-10 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Valparaiso at Demarree Stadium.

“The first two games, I was just getting acclimated to the game,” he said. “The third game against Crown Point, I really settled in and I’ve just been in rhythm ever since.”

Thomas also ran for a critical first down when the game was still in doubt in the third quarter.

“He’s growing up,” coach Brad Seiss said. “To play quarterback is really, really hard. I think people think whoever the quarterback is at Merrillville should go out and light up a stat sheet. He’s gotten a heck of a lot better and did a great job of leading our team today.

The teams are the heavy favorites to meet again in the Class 5A regional. Thomas said that wasn’t part of the discussion during the week leading up to the game, but he’s glad the Pirates performed as they did.

“I feel like this is a great tone setter. It definitely sends a message that we came to play,” Thomas said.

The Pirates (6-1, 4-1) had little trouble moving the football on the opening drive, marching 80 yards in a little over two minutes. Justin Marshall had a 30-yard scamper to get to the goal line, then punched it in on a 1-yard run.

Thomas did his best Kyler Murray impression in the second quarter, scrambling to both sides before finding O’Shawn Kelly without a Vikings defensive back within 15 yards in any direction. Kelly caught it and did the rest for a 55-yard touchdown.

Later, Valparaiso (4-3, 3-2) set up to punt from its own end zone and snapped it out of bounds for a safety. The Merrillville defense also stopped the Vikings on three plays near the goal line to force a Drayden Wilcox 18-yard field goal as the first half ended.

“They got into a power running package. That’s what we couldn’t stop against Crown Point so you’ve got to figure people think that’s the formula,” Seiss said. “Proud of kids for adjusting and our coaches for adjusting. We just played more physical and tackled a little better.”

The Pirates racked up 124 yards in penalties.

“I don’t even want to look at what the stat sheet says,” Seiss said. “We’ve got to be much better if we want to do big things. Frankly, we were lucky with that many penalties to win against a team like Valpo.”

Merrillville running back DJ Love was carted off the field in the third quarter with what appeared to be a very serious ankle injury. Love, a junior, returned from a previous injury to play last week against LaPorte. He had nine carries for 89 yards in that game.

“You hate to see kids go down,” Seiss said. “He put a lot into coming back, worked really hard. The kids love him. Coaches love him.”

Pirates running back Trey Stephens scored in the fourth quarter. Travayle Abron had a 55-yard yard interception return for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

