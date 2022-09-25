Jeffrey Cronin returned to Lake Central for an opportunity to play with childhood friends

MICHIGAN CITY — Jeffrey Cronin’s senior season at Lake Central has less to do with wins and tackles and more to do with brotherhood.

Cronin, who lives in Schererville, attended Lake Central schools growing up. He played little league and then middle school football like many of the other members of the Indians senior class. But instead of moving up with them to LC he attended Chicago’s Mount Carmel High School where he’d study and play football for three years.

Cronin enjoyed his time playing at Mount Carmel but opted to transfer closer to home and play for Lake Central his senior year. He lines up at inside linebacker alongside teammates he’s long known but only now plays together with on Friday nights.

Cronin came home.

“I don’t really feel like I’m the new guy at all or anything like that because I’ve known everyone on this team and played with them for years,” Cronin said. “I’m like that one old friend that came back.”

Cronin and his “old friends” at Lake Central (4-2, 3-1) pulled off the unlikeliest of comebacks to beat Michigan City 35-31 on Friday. The Indians erased a 10-point deficit with less than five minutes to play with a combination of timely plays and some luck.

Junior running back and kicker Owen Denny hauled in a 35-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Chase Kwiatkowski with 4:47 left on a completely broken play that left no Michigan City defenders anywhere near him. Then, after the Wolves muffed a punt and gave the Indians first-and-goal from the 8-yard line, junior running back Xavier Williams capped a three-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush to give LC the lead.

Cronin and the Indian defense then held off the Wolves’ attempts at a two-minute drill.

“There were a lot of times tonight where we faced adversity,” Cronin said. “There were a few times in this game where the guys were down but we just kept fighting. We kept going and got the win.”

Lake Central coach Rick Good called the victory the team’s “signature win” in what is already the program’s most successful season since 2016. It’s wins like Friday’s that made Cronin so eager to rejoin his old friends wearing Indian blue.

“Where we’re at right now is huge because last year 3-7 was good for LC’s standards,” he said. “This year we’re different. We want this to be the new LC.”

Cronin has done his part. He’s got 46 tackles and has forced two fumbles on the season. He lines up traffic from the inside linebacker spot after receiving the play calls in from defensive coordinator Arthur Vasquez and although he’s new to the team has provided an element of much-needed senior leadership.

“He gets everybody lined up in the box, so he’s the guy who kind of makes us go,” Good said. “He’s on Hudl (watching film) all the time and asks really good questions. He’s a great leader. He’s the guy we were looking for.”

It helps, too, that he’s got the ability to chase down the ball carrier. He’s not afraid of the dirty work.

“You’ve got to be a little tougher and stick your nose in there a little,” Good said. “We’re getting that out of him.”

Cronin remains bullish on LC’s chances at making a postseason run and hasn’t ruled out a Duneland Athletic Conference title, although it would require Crown Point losing a couple of games to make it happen.

He’s not counting himself or his old friends out of anything yet.

“I think we could still win the DAC, to be honest with you,” he said. “We’ve got three more weeks, all conference play, and we plan on winning every game.”