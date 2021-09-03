Jeremiah Allard does it all in Whiting's win over Bishop Noll

WHITING — Jeremiah Allard was just about everywhere on the field for Whiting on Friday night. Literally.
Allard, who takes the kicks, rotates in on the defensive line and as a linebacker, lines up at tight end and even had several rushes, scored twice and recovered his own onside kick in a 35-7 win for the Oilers over Bishop Noll.
“Going into a rivalry game, you want to win every time,” Allard said. “And one of our teammates, Julius Torres, his mom got in a car accident, so he really wanted us to play for her. That’s what I did. That’s what motivated me today.”
The junior’s most electric moment came with 2:06 left in the second quarter on a simple short pass to the right from quarterback Nick Davenport. Allard made one defender miss, then accelerated through the Bishop Noll defense to score from 42 yards out and give Whiting a decisive three-score lead.
“I realized I had to do some extra stuff in the weight room to help me get ready,” Allard said. “That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been lifting weights, doing what I have to do to get my body right."
“Every day coach (Chris) Davenport (is) teaching us running, getting our stamina up,” he added. “And working out everyday, or every other day, helps us.”
Allard finished with 45 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards. Three of his kickoffs were recovered by the Oilers after touching a Bishop Noll player.
“Jeremiah is an athletic kid, he does a lot of different things for us,” coach Brett Jennings said. “He’ll carry the ball out of the tight end spot, he’ll catch passes, he plays D-line for us and kicks.
“He’s a weapon out there in every phase of the game. It’s awesome to have a kid that athletic, and he’s a good kid too.”
The Oilers struck first with quarterback Nick Davenport scoring from 6 yards out at 6:55 of the first quarter.
Allard then recovered his own onside kick at the Oilers’ 49 yard-line.
“I saw it bounce around and saw one of my teammates got a hand on the ball,” Allard said. “I ran to it, and I had to get that ball so my team would start off good.”
He has the tricky, bouncing chip down to a science.
“It’s just practicing every day and like learning how to keep my head down, drive that ball to where I need to put it at,” Allard said.
After Davenport kept it himself on fourth-and-5 for a 33-yard run, Allard punched it up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Whiting a 13-0 lead.
Bishop Noll (1-2) recovered a fumble at its own 27-yard line to halt the Oilers’ next drive.
After another fumble on an Allard kickoff, Bishop Noll’s defense was able to come up with a goal-line stand late in the second quarter. Warriors senior Kyle Elkins came up with a tackle on a Davenport rush, and the secondary broke up Davenport’s pass in the end zone as time expired.
Nick Davenport scored again, rushing in 6 yards to put Whiting up 28-0 with 8:38 left in the third quarter.
After Whiting’s Luke Zorich recovered another mishandled kickoff, Nick Davenport capped a short Oilers drive with a 6-yard touchdown rush to make it 35-0.
Noll's Willie Feagin found Jones for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. He finished with 79 passing yards and one touchdown.
Allard knows he'll have a quick turnaround ahead of a Greater South Shore Conference opener against Calumet next week.
“It’s very tiring, but that’s my role, so I’ve got to learn how to keep up with that,” Allard said. “That’s what I’m going to have to do for this team if I have to do it.”