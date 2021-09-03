Jeremiah Allard does it all in Whiting's win over Bishop Noll

“Jeremiah is an athletic kid, he does a lot of different things for us,” coach Brett Jennings said. “He’ll carry the ball out of the tight end spot, he’ll catch passes, he plays D-line for us and kicks.

“He’s a weapon out there in every phase of the game. It’s awesome to have a kid that athletic, and he’s a good kid too.”

The Oilers struck first with quarterback Nick Davenport scoring from 6 yards out at 6:55 of the first quarter.

Allard then recovered his own onside kick at the Oilers’ 49 yard-line.

“I saw it bounce around and saw one of my teammates got a hand on the ball,” Allard said. “I ran to it, and I had to get that ball so my team would start off good.”

He has the tricky, bouncing chip down to a science.

“It’s just practicing every day and like learning how to keep my head down, drive that ball to where I need to put it at,” Allard said.

After Davenport kept it himself on fourth-and-5 for a 33-yard run, Allard punched it up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Whiting a 13-0 lead.

Bishop Noll (1-2) recovered a fumble at its own 27-yard line to halt the Oilers’ next drive.