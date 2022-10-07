JJ Johnson, Crown Point beat Chesterton to stay perfect

CROWN POINT — It took a few drives on Friday night, but once JJ Johnson and Crown Point got things going, they didn’t look back, winning 41-21.

Chesterton’s defense stifled the running attack of the Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 Dunekand Athletic Conference) on the first two possessions of the game. Then, when Crown Point got the ball for the third time, Johnson did what’s he’s done all year long.

“They brought it to us for sure,” Johnson said. “I think they came out with way more energy than we did. We had a fire lit under us. We tried to open up the pass game a little bit and then run holes opened up more too.”

Johnson got Crown Point into scoring position with a 26-yard, back-shoulder throw to Raymond Santiago on the team’s third drive. It was then Johnson’s legs that capped the drive as the quarterback carried the ball up the middle three times, ending in a 1-yard touchdown.

From there on out it was the Johnson show. The senior added two more touchdowns on the ground from 6 and 2 yards out respectively.

Chesterton (3-5, 2-4 DAC) hung around with its offense scoring 21 points to keep pace. At the end of the day, Crown Point’s high-powered offense was too much to overcome.

Johnson and the Bulldogs — who hang their hat on the running game — also showcased their ability to throw the ball. Midway through the second frame Johnson flashed his arm talent, connecting with Landen Delich on a 32-yard touchdown down the seam of the Trojans’ defense.

The ball didn’t hit the ground much for Johnson as he went 14-for-16 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown.

“He threw some really nice balls to get some people open,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said. “I think he’s out to prove to people that he’s more than just a runner, he’s a quarterback — good leader. He threw the ball exceptionally well last week and had some more nice passes this week.

“I’m not trading him for anybody.”

Delich was a popular target for Johnson’s deep ball. On top of the 32-yard score, Delich also reeled in catches of 20 and 35 yards part of his five catches for 100 yards.

Sebastian Boswell guided the Trojans offense to three scores, throwing for 183 yards, including two long fade balls — one a 22-yard score and a second 35-yard pitch and catch to set up his team on the 1-yard line for another score.

A kickoff return for a touchdown by Santiago early in the second half and a 65-yard pick-six as time expired were the icing on the cake the Bulldogs needed to complete the win.

With the victory, Crown Point clinches at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference crown. It’s the first time the Bulldogs can say that since 2006.

“It is one of our goals,” Buzea said of the conference title. “We have five goals and that’s the second one on our board. … We’re very proud of that fact.”

The Bulldogs will look to finish their undefeated regular season next Friday against Michigan City.