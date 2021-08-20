JJ Johnson ensures Crown Point wins Craig Buzea's first game against Lowell

Lach said it was satisfying to catch the big TD pass.

“It was one of the best feelings I've ever had so far in varsity football,” he said. “I hope it gets better.”

Johnson added another touchdown on the ground after a bad punt snap gave the 'Dogs the ball at Lowell 11-yard line and it wrapped up the Leather Helmet trophy for Crown Point.

“Our defense was awesome,” Buzea said. “I thought they did a great job in the first half. We put them in a bad spot with that fumble, and they've really kicked it in but I think our defense is going to get better and better. Our offense is a work in progress, but I think we got after them on the line of scrimmage in the second half, and that was really a difference in the game.”

Crown Point scored first after taking over at midfield after a Lowell punt. On the initial play of the drive Johnson found Lach down the middle of the field for 31 yards. Johnson then connected with Seamus Malaski from 6 yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

Riley Bank scored his second touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter for the final count. Bank rushed for 45 yards and threw for another 56. Joey Heuer rushed for 89 yards on 27 carries.