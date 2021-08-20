JJ Johnson ensures Crown Point wins Craig Buzea's first game against Lowell

LOWELL — The Craig Buzea era at Crown Point got off to a rousing start at The Inferno in Lowell on Friday.
The Bulldogs dominated in the second half, mainly on the legs of junior quarterback JJ Johnson, who rushed for 139 yards and threw two touchdown passes in a convincing 28-14 victory over the Red Devils (0-1). It was the season-opening game for the longtime backyard rivals, who play for the Old Leather Helmet Trophy.
“We’ve got one heck of a coach, and we got one heck of a line,” Johnson said. “Everyone did their jobs tonight, and it was like running through a hallway.”
Johnson scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard run around the left end to put the Dogs (1-0) up 14-6 with 2:37 left in the third quarter. It swung the momentum in Crown Point's favor in what had been a tightly-contested game.
“The guys definitely got really better after that,” he said. “Our defense was making stops the whole game and once the offense started clicking, the defense went to a whole ‘nother level.”
After Crown Point’s defense thwarted Lowell’s running attack, Johnson struck again — this time with a 30-yard TD toss to junior tight end Randy Lach for a 21-6 advantage with 7:58 left in the game.
“We’ve just got to go through to the right plays at the right time, and that's exactly what we did,” Lach said. “We’ve got formations left and right back and forth. That's the only way we can do it.”
Lach said it was satisfying to catch the big TD pass.
“It was one of the best feelings I've ever had so far in varsity football,” he said. “I hope it gets better.”
Johnson added another touchdown on the ground after a bad punt snap gave the 'Dogs the ball at Lowell 11-yard line and it wrapped up the Leather Helmet trophy for Crown Point.
“Our defense was awesome,” Buzea said. “I thought they did a great job in the first half. We put them in a bad spot with that fumble, and they've really kicked it in but I think our defense is going to get better and better. Our offense is a work in progress, but I think we got after them on the line of scrimmage in the second half, and that was really a difference in the game.”
Crown Point scored first after taking over at midfield after a Lowell punt. On the initial play of the drive Johnson found Lach down the middle of the field for 31 yards. Johnson then connected with Seamus Malaski from 6 yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Riley Bank scored his second touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter for the final count. Bank rushed for 45 yards and threw for another 56. Joey Heuer rushed for 89 yards on 27 carries.
“We weren't able to finish tonight offensively,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “We get the unscheduled onside kick at the beginning the game, it goes our way and we needed to punch that in. Offensively, we were able to move the ball but then we would stall out. They made some adjustments in the second half offensively that physically we just weren't able to stop. You could scheme it, but they had their number and they just kept going to it. Hats off to them.”
Lowell then took advantage of a Crown Point miscue late in the second quarter when Kyle Simmons recovered the fumble at the Crown Point 33-yard line. Bank capped the short drive with a run up the middle from the 3-yard line on fourth down to get within 7-6 with 4:12 left in the first half.