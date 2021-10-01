JJ Johnson fuels Crown Point homecoming win over LaPorte

CROWN POINT — JJ Johnson made sure the Bulldogs would be successful on homecoming night.
The junior quarterback ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, passing for another two scores in the Crown Point's 40-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over LaPorte.
“We needed it a real bad,” Johnson said. “We've been talking about it the longest time. I mean, we’ve got to win at home. ... I feel like for us the pressure is off. When the people pop out, that's when you really got to step up.”
Crown Point (4-3, 3-2) wasted little time in building a comfortable lead. Johnson scored on a 38-yard keeper to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter. After a short LaPorte punt gave Crown Point the ball on the Slicer 21-yard line, Johnson scored again on a 1-yard plunge to be the hosts up 14-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter
Johnson said it helped the team relax.
“When we're up, that's when we're playing our best for sure,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep working and play that well when we're down.”
Johnson completed 7-of-12 passes for 167 yards before being relieved by freshman Logan Hadt in the second half once the game was in hand. Johnson had success on the deep balls, completing one for 40 yards and three for 34 yards.
“I've been working on it all week,” he said. “Just timing with the guys. Earlier in the season I was overthrowing them a lot, and now I’m getting my timing down a lot better.”
Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said his team is making progress.
“We got hammered pretty good (last week against Valparaiso), and we came back and got a win,” he said. “We’re taking baby steps.”
Buzea also said Johnson is progressing every week.
“For a kid (who has) not played quarterback before at the high school level, he's getting nothing but better,” he said. “Obviously, he can do some things with his feet, and then some of the receivers need to catch the ball for him. That's been a problem the last couple of weeks, so when he puts them on there, they’ve got to catch them.”
Crown Point led 26-0 at halftime and scored 14 points in the third quarter on a Johnson to Boedy Burandt pass of 40 yards for a TD, and Landen Delich caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Hadt.
Buzea said he had some new starters in on defense, and it paid dividends.
“We're going to keep on shuffling the deck until we get the right chemistry out there,” he said.
Delich finished with 73 yards receiving on four receptions.
“(Johnson) was really good at throwing the ball around the field today,” Delich said. “JJ throws it under me, and I come back to the ball.”
Crown Point recovered a fumble on the LaPorte 31-yard line and capitalized a few plays later when Johnson scored on an option from 18 yards out to bump the lead to 20-0 with 2:37 left in the second quarter.
After an exchange of fumbles, Crown Point was in business at the LaPorte 47-yard line. A short drive culminated in a Johnson-to-Delich pass for a 7-yard touchdown and a 26-0 lead just before halftime.
LaPorte (2-5, 1-4) struggled to run the football, and Nathan Donah finished with 14 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Antonio Christensen completed 10-of-17 passes for 106 yards.
Brady Bernth intercepted two passes for the Slicers.
Johnson said it was good to get the win on Homecoming.
“We needed that for sure,” he said.