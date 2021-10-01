JJ Johnson fuels Crown Point homecoming win over LaPorte

“I've been working on it all week,” he said. “Just timing with the guys. Earlier in the season I was overthrowing them a lot, and now I’m getting my timing down a lot better.”

Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said his team is making progress.

“We got hammered pretty good (last week against Valparaiso), and we came back and got a win,” he said. “We’re taking baby steps.”

Buzea also said Johnson is progressing every week.

“For a kid (who has) not played quarterback before at the high school level, he's getting nothing but better,” he said. “Obviously, he can do some things with his feet, and then some of the receivers need to catch the ball for him. That's been a problem the last couple of weeks, so when he puts them on there, they’ve got to catch them.”

Crown Point led 26-0 at halftime and scored 14 points in the third quarter on a Johnson to Boedy Burandt pass of 40 yards for a TD, and Landen Delich caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Hadt.

Buzea said he had some new starters in on defense, and it paid dividends.