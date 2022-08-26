JJ Johnson's passing, running leads Crown Point past Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — After four pass attempts on Friday, Crown Point quarterback JJ Johnson had a normal-enough looking stat line. He was 2 for 4 for 36 yards and an interception.

It appears pedestrian enough but he’d had three passes tipped high in the air. One was intercepted, one fell harmlessly incomplete and the third was tipped right back into his arms where he caught it and dropped to the ground for a loss of 2 yards.

After that bizarre start, however, Johnson controlled the game, finishing with 145 yards through the air and 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Bulldogs' 28-18 victory over Andrean.

“JJ is the straw that stirs the drink for us,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said. “… JJ did a really nice job.”

After Andrean (0-2) scored in the fourth quarter to get within two scores, Johnson and the offense marched 65 yards in over four minutes, all on the ground.

The quarterback rushed for 34 yards on the drive with Elijah Tiawhan adding the other 31 himself. Johnson capped it off with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to stretch the lead out to 28-6 with just 7:27 left, all but guaranteeing the Bulldog victory.

Johnson opened the scoring for Crown Point (2-0) with a deep strike to Laden Delich to set the Bulldogs up inside the 5-yard line. Johnson punched the ball in on a quarterback power for the game’s first score.

Crown Point extended its lead later in the quarter when Johnson opened a drive with a strike to Raymond Santiago in stride for a 50-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

“(Johnson) threw two really nice deep balls when we found them in man coverage and we thought we had some good matchups,” Buzea said. “He threw some perfect strikes.”

He added a 35-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter on a veer option play in which he found space and outran the 59ers defense down the left sideline to the goalline.

Johnson wasn’t perfect. He gave the ball away twice, including one that set up Andrean deep in Crown Point territory. The Bulldogs defense repeatedly answered the challenge though.

Crown Point’s defensive unit held Andrean off the board deep into the game, not allowing a breakthrough with 11:52 left in the game as Billy Henry connected with Patrick Clacks III for a 37-yard touchdown.

The 59ers made it interesting late, getting a chance to get within a single score with 2:41 remaining but couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion, with the Bulldogs defense keeping Andrean at arm’s length.

“I’m extremely proud of the way they battled,” 59ers coach Chris Skinner said. “We made a valiant effort to put ourselves back in the game. I would expect nothing else, that’s Andrean pride.”

The win for Crown Point comes after the Bulldogs dropped last year’s contest 21-7 to the eventual state champions of Class 2A.

For Johnson, his second year playing the quarterback position is off to a flying start.

“He’s just constantly learning, he’s always asking questions,” Buzea said. “…To see where he’s at at this point from last year is remarkable. It’s just a testament to him.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point at Andrean football Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan looks for a hole in Andrean's defense. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan looks for a hole in Andrean's defense. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's JJ Johnson cruises in for a touchdown Friday night against Andrean. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Micah Jones and JJ Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to Patrick Clacks III. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan gets the handoff from JJ Johnson. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawan tries to avoid Andrean's Jimmy Finley. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Andrean's Antonio Barnes trips up Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan is brought down by an Andrean defender. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Andrean football Andrean's Drayk Bowen tries to make the turn up field. Gallery HTML code