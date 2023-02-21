As the 1990 football season approached, Munster High School head coach Leroy Marsh needed a new line coach. I was starting my sixth season as the athletic trainer on Columbia Ave., and Marsh told me he was considering Tom Largus, a local businessman who had once played for the Mustangs.

Largus took the position, and for 31 out of 33 seasons, he was a fixture on the Mustangs sideline. He had not yet decided if he was going to return in 2023 when, late last month, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that took him from those of us who loved him in just over three weeks. His funeral was yesterday.

And while he was never the head coach, his loss will be difficult for the Mustangs program to overcome because football lifers like Largus are special.

In his 1982 book The End of Autumn, now-retired Oregon State English professor Mike Oriard described his football career at Notre Dame and then the Kansas City Chiefs. In the memoir, Oriard had more kind words for Irish head coach Ara Parseghian than he did for Chiefs boss and Gary native Hank Stram.

However, the coach he singled out for the most praise was Notre Dame offensive line coach Brian Boulac. Without Boulac’s encouragement — and advocacy to colleagues on the coaching staff — Oriard doubted he would have progressed from walk-on to starting center and, eventually, 1969 team co-captain.

Like Largus, Boulac played for his alma mater — for coach Joe Kuharich — before he coached there. In 1963, he joined Hugh Devore’s staff and, other than a two-year hiatus, was part of the regimes of Parseghian, Dan Devine, and Gerry Faust before moving into an administrative role after the 1983 season.

I consider myself doubly blessed because I had Boulac as a mentor and Largus as a friend. They were both larger than life and adored by ex-players and friends from outside of football.

Largus played for Munster legend John Friend. After earning All-State honors as a senior, Largus attended what is now the University of Indianapolis, playing all four years for the Greyhounds.

Twelve years after his football career had ended, Largus was back on the gridiron and, soon, Mustangs players — particularly the linemen — became accustomed to every practice starting with the words: “It’s a great day for football!”

Marsh retired five years ago but Largus continued on with new head coach Jason Grunewald.

In 1991, a palm tree marked the corner of the practice field the linemen gathered. Largus dubbed the location, “Club Paradise.” The linemen, who traditionally labor in relative obscurity on all teams, loved it.

For Largus, the goal was for his players to get better, but also have fun in the process. But practice time was precious, and nothing should ever interfere with it.

In 2009, two FieldTurf surfaces were installed at Munster. Consequently, new blocking sleds with stainless steel bottoms that could slide across — and not damage — the new surface were purchased. On the back side of the sleds, away from the padded surfaces facing the players, there were exposed steel edges.

During one pre-season practice, the football backs and receivers were on the game field; the linemen were in one end zone of the practice field hitting a sled, and the boys soccer team was using the rest of the practice field. Soon, I was summoned to the soccer session for an injured ankle. As soon as I arrived, it was clear this was no mere sprain — the foot was turned the wrong way.

As I began my evaluation, though, I could hear Tom’s voice getting closer and closer as he exhorted his charges. Before I could even start splinting the injury, Largus and the sled had arrived behind me. He said, “Doc, I need to see you for a minute.”

I answered that I was a little busy and he would have to wait. He again said he needed to see me, and I replied that I was dealing with a displaced fracture.

With some urgency, Largus then said, “Doc, I need to see you, now.”

At that point, I told the soccer player I would be right back. I am not sure who was more aggravated: Me with Tom, or soccer coach Jim Prasapolous with me. Nonetheless, I walked over to the sled, whereupon Largus lifted a foot, revealing a long and deep laceration on his ankle.

Thanks to blood thinners needed in the wake of heart valve surgery, blood the consistency of red Kool-Aid was pouring from the cut at an alarming rate.

I quickly applied a pressure dressing and the flow was stanched. I then told Tom he would have to get right over to the emergency room across the street at Community Hospital. “Yeah,” he replied, “after practice.” And off he went with his linemen, riding the sled.

Largus also briefly served as a JV baseball coach, but the demands of family and his growing business soon limited him to football. Still, schoolyear long, he was a reliable resource for the entire athletic department, printing whatever was needed, often on a moment’s notice.

That reliability and generosity actually extended to the entire Munster community. Over the years, he was honored by multiple local charitable organizations as their “Man of the Year.”

Tirelessly, he would fling himself into any community crusade to support the Munster schools. All of his efforts ultimately earned him induction into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2017, the Munster Coaches Hall of Fame in 2022, and the Munster High School Alumni Hall of Fame that same year.

Clearly, Largus loved Munster. Yet, he loved his family more. After marrying Dawn, 23 years ago, he built a home in Highland so one of his new stepdaughters could continue attending Highland High School. Leroy and I could convince him to join us for any sports-related outing, but not if any of his four granddaughters were visiting or had a soccer game.

Sadly, Munster will be less for his loss. His efforts made and will continue to make life better for thousands, many of whom will never even know.

Largus’ example should give modern-day sports bosses pause. In this age of head coaches saving their jobs by routinely firing multiple assistant coaches and athletic directors firing entire staffs in search of elusive championships, they miss the fact that successful programs are built and then held together over years by the likes of Tom Largus. They transcend head coaching regimes and are the glue that binds generations of players together, transforming team into program.

