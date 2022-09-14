John Peters is quickly becoming one of Merrillville's best offensive threats

MERRILLVILLE — As a sophomore for Merrillville, John Peters is surrounded by other stars. According to head coach Brad Seiss, what Peters brings to the table makes the Pirates' offense dynamic.

Last season, as a freshman, Peters spent the majority of practice reps with the freshman squad. This summer, understanding he would be a starting wide receiver for the entirety of the season, Peters worked out with his strength and conditioning coach and even spent his Fridays at the team’s speed sessions in hopes of increasing his agility and route running.

In just his third game of the season, Peters was recognized by the Merrillville coaching staff with the skill position player of the week award after he recorded seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown in their 48-40 loss to Crown Point. Looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, the Pirates notched a 35-13 win in Week 4 over Portage. Peters ended the game with two receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

“John has really stepped up the last two weeks,” Seiss said. “Last week he got off to a good start, caught some balls and did some good things. Then against Portage he dropped three of them early and with him being a sophomore you worry about them putting their head down, but he did a great job of putting that in the past and making the most of his opportunity the next time it came his way.”

Seiss called the opening drive of the game a “slow start.” The Pirates managed to earn one first down before throwing three incomplete passes that resulted in a punt from their own territory. Jaylen Thomas attempted to connect with Peters on three straight plays to no avail.

Peters was disappointed that his drops came on the opening drive of a game after suffering the first loss of the season, but he never got discouraged.

“I knew I had a drop so all I thought was, 'I have to bounce back,' and I did,” Peters said. “I’m open, I can’t keep dropping them so I have to make up for it and go score.”

On the following drive, at the beginning of the second quarter, Thomas completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Peters for the first score of the game. The running game, led by Justin Marshall and Phillip Roche, created a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter before Thomas and Peters connected for their longest touchdown of the season. Thomas hit Peters late in the third quarter for a 78-yard touchdown completion that gave Merrillville a 35-0 advantage.

Wide receiver coach Ben Faulkner said he knew Peters was explosive and could make big plays down the field like the 78-yard touchdown against Portage, but the coaching staff wants to see him continue to make more plays in traffic like he’s capable of.

“It’s so much attention on Justin (Marshall) that we’ll always need someone else to step up and make plays and John was the guy to do that in this game,” Faulkner said. “We knew coming into this season he was going to be explosive down the field, but it was just making those contested catches over the middle that we wanted to see more of. He’s really improved in that area and now being able to make catches in traffic, he can get first downs in multiple ways for us and open up the field.”

One play Peters made that Faulkner thought showed his ability to make important catches more often came in the fourth quarter of the loss to Crown Point. What Faulkner called “one of best high school catches” he’d ever seen was a catch by Peters in the back of the end zone with a Crown Point defender draped all over him.

“John runs good routes and creates separation, but that play he went over a couple people and made a great catch,” Faulkner said. “He made one of the best high school catches I’ve ever seen and in two straight games he’s stepped up. He’s going to continue keep getting better.”

Seiss said he wasn’t happy with some of the leadership he saw from some of his veteran players and is challenging the younger group like Peters and others to step up to the challenge and hold themselves and their teammates accountable.

“John is quiet, but when you become a guy that scores a few touchdowns and does some things, you have to understand that you’re climbing the ladder of where you need to be,” Seiss said. “He has to understand that as he continues to have success, that he needs to be the hardest worker in his position group.”

Merrillville is 3-1 after four weeks of football and hosts Michigan City at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates have had three straight double-digit win totals and semistate appearances and Peters said the team is going to continue to get better and eclipse the hurdle that has tripped them up in recent past.

“The goal is to get to state and win it," Peters said. "So we’re working towards that every single day."