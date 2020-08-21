JoJo Johnson jump-starts Merrillville in win over Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Times No.2 Merrillville had the lead, but it still wasn’t playing very fluidly against No. 4 Andrean in their season opener Friday night.
The Pirates had shown flashes of offensive continuity. However, the 59ers remained within striking distance until JoJo Johnson broke the game open with one mesmerizing play.
To start the second half, the senior returned the 59ers’ kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Throughout the highlight reel score, the senior and Cincinnati recruit weaved through several defenders and showed off his speed by bouncing outside and racing down the home sideline.
Merrillville went on to win 40-13 over Andrean, marking its third straight win the Battle of Broadway.
“We should have been up more than 14 (points) at the half. We had way too many penalties and mistakes,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “ ... But then obviously them kicking it to (Johnson) and him being able to put us in a comfortable lead was good for us.”
Johnson also caught a 13-yard pass from junior quarterback Angel Nelson in the second quarter, but he wasn’t the only Pirates player to have a big night. Lavarion Logan also brought Pirates fans to their feet.
Merrillville’s junior running back goes by the nickname “Tank,” and he lived up to his nickname against the 59ers. He reeled off several bruising runs at the beginning of the game and scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the year midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard plunge.
However, Logan’s most memorable play came in the third quarter. After Merrillville senior defensive back Devon Davis intercepted Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino, Logan scored on the very next play with a 55-yard touchdown. The junior patiently followed his blocks at the line of scrimmage, but once he saw daylight, he burst up the middle and outran everyone to the end zone.
Logan scored again on a 70-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to cap off the win. He finished the game with 18 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The junior attended Merrillville as freshman before going to Joliet Catholic in Illinois for his sophomore year. He transferred back to Merrillville over the summer.
“He’s reading his gaps and following his blockers,” Seiss said. “He’s got more breakaway speed than most people think, and obviously he’s tough to bring down.”
One of the players helping to create those opportunities for Logan is offensive lineman Phil Gunn, who has verbally committed Ball State. Gunn, wide receiver Marcus Hardy and quarterback Paris Hewlett all transferred from Morton to Merrillville after the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4. Gunn was the only one of the senior trio to suit up Friday.
“The whole offensive line did a good job,” Seiss said.
Andrean finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run from senior running back Ryan Walsh. The 59ers scored again with 4:28 left to play on a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Evan Gilligan to senior wide receiver Cam Thornton.
Andrean coach Chris Skinner expects his team to be more poised and disciplined in its Week 2 contest at Lake Central. The 59ers committed three turnovers Friday but hasn’t lost consecutive games to open their season since 1996.
“With the shortened summer and the change in the routine, we haven’t been as happy with their focus in practice and their intensity in practice,” Skinner said. “I think we saw that play out (Friday). We were just sloppy.”
