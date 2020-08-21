JoJo Johnson jump-starts Merrillville in win over Andrean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Times No.2 Merrillville had the lead, but it still wasn’t playing very fluidly against No. 4 Andrean in their season opener Friday night.

The Pirates had shown flashes of offensive continuity. However, the 59ers remained within striking distance until JoJo Johnson broke the game open with one mesmerizing play.

To start the second half, the senior returned the 59ers’ kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Throughout the highlight reel score, the senior and Cincinnati recruit weaved through several defenders and showed off his speed by bouncing outside and racing down the home sideline.

Merrillville went on to win 40-13 over Andrean, marking its third straight win the Battle of Broadway.

“We should have been up more than 14 (points) at the half. We had way too many penalties and mistakes,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “ ... But then obviously them kicking it to (Johnson) and him being able to put us in a comfortable lead was good for us.”

Johnson also caught a 13-yard pass from junior quarterback Angel Nelson in the second quarter, but he wasn’t the only Pirates player to have a big night. Lavarion Logan also brought Pirates fans to their feet.