Jordan Woods, Hammond Central football have big goals

HAMMOND — Jordan Woods will get touches in several different ways this year.

Hammond Central coaches recognize how dangerous the senior — A wide receiver by trade — can be and plan to find ways to get him the ball in space.

The usual way a wideout gets touches will be the bulk of it, of course, but don’t be surprised to see him taking a handoff, lining up in the backfield or slot or pretty much anywhere else. Some of that creativity is still a closely guarded secret among the Wolves.

“When I get put in this position we’re working on that I can’t say right now, it’s going to throw the defense off a lot,” Woods said. “I can’t say too much. Nothing confirmed but we're working on it.”

Woods' goals aren't modest. He aims to tally 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those are big numbers but he’s not a stranger to heavy production. Woods, who wears No. 6, caught 55 passes as a junior, finishing with 920 yards and 12 scores.

“One thousand (yards) isn’t enough. I’m better than that,” he said.

Hitting those marks could bring major scholarship offers. Woods doesn’t have a lot of those just yet. He visited Central Michigan but has an academic past that’s prevented him from being sought after like a player of his caliber might expect to be.

“I don’t feel under-recruited. This year, though, everything’s going up and everything’s looking fine,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun show for the colleges to come out and see.”

Hammond Central coaches and players voted Woods a captain this season. He’s well-liked in the school and in the athletic offices at Hammond Central.

His personality is a big part of that but so is his natural talent. Coach Adam Hudak said it can’t be overstated how important he’ll be to the offense this year.

“I don’t think you’ll find 25 better players in the state than him,” Hudak said. “He’s a playmaker’s playmaker. I don’t understand why he doesn’t have more offers. I’ve had plenty of coaches come here to look at him.”

Some of those coaches would like to see him play some defense, Hudak said. So, Woods looks to make an impact on that side of the ball this season, too, as a safety. He’s played some defense before but only sparingly.

Some receivers shy away from contact. Not Woods. He’s ready to lay the hammer in the secondary.

“I like to hit,” he said.

Hudak makes no qualms about getting his best player on the field as much as possible, putting him into a position to impact the game.

He hopes some of the younger players, like 6-5 receiver Lebron Hill, can draw enough attention to keep defenses from focusing solely on Woods. The sophomore class is deep with other possibilities, too.

“This year, I got to step up a little bit more. There’s a lot of underclassmen. We lost lots of advanced guys,” Woods said. “I’m just keeping my underclassmen up. Some freshmen will be varsity. Some won’t. But it’s a big change.”

One of those underclassmen is younger brother Dashawn Woods. Jordan said his little bro is actually the more talented sibling. Dashawn, a sophomore, will primarily be a running back and Wolves coaches are excited about his future.

The program, in general, is looking toward the future. Hammond Central opens its new facility this season. No more bussing to practice on a questionably kept field at shuttered Gavit. The brand-new field turf, track, stands and press box look great and represent the optimism on Calumet Avenue.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who got their feet wet last year and we’re looking to step up,” Hudak said.