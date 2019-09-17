LOWELL — At halftime it looked like Adam Bank’s night might be done.
The Lowell running back had already rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Griffith on Friday at The Inferno, but he had to be helped off the field late in the second quarter.
“I just took a blow from the side into my knee, so it was just a little stiff and sore,” Bank said. “We just wrapped it up so I could get back into the game. It was nothing serious.”
Bank and the Red Devils (2-2) weren’t done and turned a 14-14 game at the half into a 42-28 victory over the Panthers (0-4).
Bank was subbing for sophomore tailback Ryan Marx, who limped off the field after rushing for 55 yards on seven carries. The junior made the most of his opportunity, finishing with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to get to run the ball,” Bank said. “We had to deal with adversity for our team, and I just knew I had to do what I had to do for our team.”
Bank showed the ability to pick up yards after first contact and help the Red Devils move the chains.
“I just want to keep running hard, keep moving my legs,” he said. “The line did a great job, and the holes were there. Once you get through the hole, you’ve just got to keep going.”
Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said he knew the team could count on both Marx and Bank to run the football.
“We’ve known since last June that those two guys were going to be our tailback,” he said. “We’re trying to use them evenly. When 12 (Marx) went down, we felt pretty confident with 6 (Bank) back there. Maybe we have a little controversy, but they both are going to play a big part in our offense from here on out. We’re pretty excited to see (Bank) carry the rock.”
Lowell finished with 319 yards of offense, including 248 yards on the ground.
“Other than two or three series, offensively we were able to do what we wanted to do, to establish the run, use play action and move the chains,” Kilmer said. “We’re pretty happy about that.”
Lowell has an abundance of youth, especially on offense with junior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich and junior running back Jacob Chandler, who had 26 yards rushing. Senior Jeffrey Wallis added 47 yards on the ground.
“We have to step it up and start playing,” Stojancevich said. “We have a lot of potential. We are all young, we have to trust ourselves and get better every week.”
Stojancevich doesn’t mind who gets the ball.
“No matter who we go to, I can trust them,” Stojancevich said. “Every week they do what we’re supposed to do. … We can pass when we need to and we can run it when we need to. We just have to be more consistent and trust ourselves.”
Kilmer reiterated his Red Devils are young and inexperienced, but it’s also time to stop using that as an excuse.
“We’re four weeks in, and that’s a lot of experience,” he said. “That excuse is over. … We’re making some bonehead mistakes that need to be fixed.”