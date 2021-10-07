Junior QB Riley Bank adds element to Lowell offense

“I think the energy the past few weeks in practice has been a lot higher, and we’re having fun at practice while we’re getting better at the same time,” Bank said. “I think everybody’s taking their game plans pretty seriously now, and we’re executing well on both sides of the ball.”

Bank has completed just under 50% of his passes, throwing for 416 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, but his 670 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground have given the Red Devils an unexpected edge.

He doesn’t have to make too many deep throws or fit passes into tight coverage windows. But Bank is more than a game manager.

“He’s confident. He knows what he’s doing,” Kilmer said. “You tell him once and he can go out and do it. He controls the offensive huddle, even though he’s the underclassmen of the group. He’s got full control of that huddle, and when he makes a call and when he makes an audible, the guys out there trust in his decision and they go out and execute.”

Behind a sturdy offensive line, Bank and Heuer make for a lethal one-two punch. Heuer, a senior, is averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

Kilmer thinks that increased production is partly due to defenses having to cue in on Bank.