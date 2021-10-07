Junior QB Riley Bank adds element to Lowell offense

Lowell quarterback Riley Bank isn’t afraid to take a few hits.
In his first year under center for the Red Devils, the junior has brought another dimension to Lowell’s already-potent rushing attack.
Averaging nearly 7 yards per carry, Bank has the mobility and strength to trouble defenses who lock in on star running back Joseph Heuer.
That’s opened up a lot of doors for the Red Devils, who have won three of their last four, including convincing victories over Kankakee Valley (49-7) and Highland (35-14).
“I like running the ball just as much as throwing,” Bank said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team out.”
Bank won the starting job over Johnny Johnson in August. Now, Red Devils coach Keith Kilmer has put even more faith in his quarterback.
“What we’re finding out right now is he’s a pretty smart kid,” Kilmer said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve given him free rein with our audible system, and he’s put our team, our offense in position to win more often rather than just running the play that’s called from the sidelines.”
After finishing 4-7 in 2020, Banks is helping Lowell (4-3, 2-1 Northwest Crossroads Cconference) play how it needs to in order to finish on the right side of .500. In fact, the Red Devils can still guarantee themselves a share of the NCC title if they win out against Munster on Friday and Andrean on Oct. 15.
“I think the energy the past few weeks in practice has been a lot higher, and we’re having fun at practice while we’re getting better at the same time,” Bank said. “I think everybody’s taking their game plans pretty seriously now, and we’re executing well on both sides of the ball.”
Bank has completed just under 50% of his passes, throwing for 416 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, but his 670 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground have given the Red Devils an unexpected edge.
He doesn’t have to make too many deep throws or fit passes into tight coverage windows. But Bank is more than a game manager.
“He’s confident. He knows what he’s doing,” Kilmer said. “You tell him once and he can go out and do it. He controls the offensive huddle, even though he’s the underclassmen of the group. He’s got full control of that huddle, and when he makes a call and when he makes an audible, the guys out there trust in his decision and they go out and execute.”
Behind a sturdy offensive line, Bank and Heuer make for a lethal one-two punch. Heuer, a senior, is averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
Kilmer thinks that increased production is partly due to defenses having to cue in on Bank.
“It kind of opens things up,” he said. “We’ve always been a tailback-driven offense. We don’t have a problem handing the ball off 34 times to our tailback. At the beginning of the year we knew Riley was gonna open things up. We talked to Joey and said, ‘Joey, your carries might be down a little bit, but your explosive plays are going to be up because things are going to be more open.’”
Bank said his teammates have embraced his leadership, something that helped him quickly build the confidence a quarterback needs.
“Ever since I really got to the high school, they accepted me,” Bank said. “I’ve been playing with them since I was a freshman and they’re a really accepting group with me, and I feel like I fit in well.”
QB shift pays off for Wolves
Michigan City coach Phil Mason left it all up to senior Giovani Laurent.
After the Wolves struggled in a 27-20 loss to Chesterton, Mason asked his quarterback — who excelled at wide receiver growing up — if he would be alright with giving sophomore gunslinger Tyler Bush a shot behind center.
Laurent kept the job after the preseason, but Mason and his staff liked Bush’s potential and had told Laurent they might swap him in at some point if things weren’t working out as well as they could.
“I said, ‘Hey man, you’re just a tremendous athlete,’” Mason said. “’How would you feel if we moved you out to receiver? Would that make you more comfortable?’ He goes, ‘Coach, I'll do anything.’”
After three years as the starting quarterback, Laurent embraced the move out wide.
“He said, ‘Coach, let’s do it. Let’s go,’” Mason said.
So far, the Wolves (4-3, 2-3 Duneland Athletic Conference) have put up 92 points in two wins over Lake Central and Portage with Bush at quarterback.
The DAC title is out of reach, but things could be kicking into gear at the right time with the state playoffs just a couple of weeks out.
“The last two weeks, we’re where we wanted to be,” Mason said. “We hope we can finish that out, and we feel pretty good about where we’re at and where we’ll be headed into the playoffs with this group on offense."
Wheeler rolls behind defense
Before first-year Wheeler coach Robert Kania knew it, his defense had put up a flurry of points against Bishop Noll.
There was Austin Goodrich’s interception in the end zone to nullify a Warriors drive, Troy Ribar’s interception return for a touchdown and Josh Bell’s tackle for a safety, and a fumble recovery which he took back 20 yards for a touchdown.
“Our defense is playing lights-out right now,” Kania said. “Friday we had 16 points on the board before I even touched the ball on offense. We had a pick-six, we had two safeties and we had a return for a touchdown.”
The Bearcats ended up putting 72 points on the board for their fifth win in six games. Over the last four contests, they’ve given up an average of just 6.75 points per game.
“You get that kind of support on defense, your offense has a pretty easy night after that,” Kania said.
Life has certainly been easier for senior quarterback Preston Morris, who added a rushing touchdown in the win, and the Bearcat offense thanks to complete defensive performances.
“Austin Goodrich, our safety, leads the state in INTs right now,” Kania said. “(He) has three pick-sixes. Troy Ribar’s just been a great asset at linebacker. (Senior) Max Mortimer has just been solid across the board. Our D-line play has gotten better as we’ve learned our techniques and done all the stuff with Coach Bichalski on defense.”
With each Wheeler win, the next game gets bigger. This week, the Bearcats (5-1) are set to travel to Hanover Central (6-1) in a game that should tilt the Greater South Shore Conference in the victor’s favor.
“I’m really proud of the seniors and juniors,” Kania said. “We’re a veteran team who has changed coaching styles and some stuff, and I don’t want to say it was a rough go to start with, but there was definitely an acclimation period. I just want to give them props for buying in, believing in the system and finally learning what everything is supposed to be.”
