Justin Clark becomes latest in family to shine for Valparaiso in first start at QB

VALPARAISO — Forgive Justin Clark if he cuts to the front of the dinner line when his family gets together for the holidays later this year.

After watching his siblings thrive in a variety of arenas during the course of his life, the Valparaiso sophomore got a chance to emerge from the shadows on Friday night when Clark was given the chance to start at quarterback at the last minute.

Earning extensive snaps for the first time, Clark threw for a touchdown and added another on the ground as the Vikings knocked off Lake Central 49-7.

“It was like a dream,” Clark said. “I’ve played football since third grade and I never thought I’d make it here. Catching that first snap, throwing that first touchdown (to Thomas Vo), it just felt amazing.”

Clark was pressed into service after starting quarterback Logan Lockhart suffered an injury in practice earlier in the week. Lockhart’s injury isn’t expected to be long term and Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall chose to exercise caution in the regular-season finale.

“Logan is good, it’s just precautionary,” Marshall said. “Going into the playoffs we want to be at 100% and he wasn’t at 100% tonight. We’ll have a light week of practice next week and continue to get him ready to go for the postseason.”