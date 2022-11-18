Justin Clark, Travis Davis left Valparaiso past Snider in OT; Vikings heading to state

FORT WAYNE — “Against all odds.”

That was the mantra Valparaiso football chose for itself before the season and never was it more true than in Friday’s 22-21 overtime win against Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 5A semistate.

After Snider scored to open overtime, the Vikings needed a score. Things were looking bleak after a false start and series of runs left them with a fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line.

Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark dropped back to pass and faced almost immediate pressure. He rolled to the left, slipped two would-be tacklers and began a sprint-out to the right.

One trailing defender almost brought down Clark near the line of scrimmage as he scampered out to the right but he stayed on his feet. He found open space and took off for the goal line.

A swarm of Snider defenders met him there, upending him and sending him flipping through the air. However, when Clark came down he was in the end zone.

“I was thinking nothing,” Clark said, “just, ‘I have to get 9 yards. I have to do it, I have to do it.’ And we did it.

“I looked at my reads, saw nothing was there, saw an opening so I took it. I knew I couldn’t go down.”

That wasn’t enough for the Vikings though, they wanted the win.

Travis Davis had already carried the ball 43 times for 272 yards, but the Valparaiso running back needed two more in the snow globe that was Spuller Stadium to send the Vikings to state.

“I knew right when they called it I didn’t have to worry about it,” Clark said. “He was in the end zone and we were winning the game.”

“I just knew I needed to get 2 yards,” Davis said. “I just gave it all I had.”

Davis took to carry up the gut as the Valparaiso offensive line opened up a hole to send the Vikings to the state championship.

The Vikings won the game as they have most games this year, leaning on their running game and their defense.

Valparaiso held the Class 5A No. 1 Panthers' offense to just 14 points in regulation, a 41-yard touchdown run by Langston Leavell in the second quarter and a 14-yard Luke Haupert passing touchdown in the third quarter.

Snider also scored on a 10-yard pass play to open the overtime period. Leavell ran for 207 yards on just 19 carries, his big-play ability giving the Vikings’ defense trouble.

Valparaiso’s offense on the other hand did its damage almost exclusively on the ground. The Vikings ran for 312 yards while completing just one pass for a 5-yard gain.

“I’m just thrilled for these kids,” coach Bill Marshall said. “At the end there I just said to them, ‘This is for all the doubters.’”

Valparaiso (10-3) advances with the chance to prove doubters wrong one last time in the state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis against Whiteland (12-1) at 6 p.m. Central on Saturday, Nov. 26. Whiteland knocked off Castle 21-7 in the other semistate.