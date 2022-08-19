Justin Marshall, Merrillville put away Andrean in second half

MERRILLVILLE — Justin Marshall isn’t really used to this kind of workload.

The Merrillville senior and Colorado State commit had 29 total touches — in addition to returning punts — in the Pirates 27-7 win over Andrean on Friday. Marshall is a converted wide receiver, accustomed to a dozen or so touches on a good night. Things got so tough that at one point, he limped off the field.

“I don’t know why I was cramping. I drank a whole lot of water today,” Marshall said.

Marshall eventually finished with 178 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. He also had two catches for 15 yards.

He led a second-half drive when the Pirates had a one-score lead that ate up most of the third quarter. Merrillville brought in extra linemen and controlled the line of scrimmage.

“Justin Marshall and Trey Stephens are both really good backs,” coach Brad Seiss said. “It kind of weared them down a little bit, kind of how we’ve been fortunate enough to do in the past with not playing as many guys.”

It’s the fifth straight Battle of Broadway win for the Pirates over their rivals from down the street. The game annually starts the season for both local powerhouses.

“It’s a rivalry. There’s a lot of respect on both sides with the success that they’ve had and our success as of late. Getting off to a 1-0 start against a team that just won the state championship and had a high ranking is big,” Seiss said. “I think our kids had a lot of people talking to them. ‘You’re this. You’re that.’ They saw this as a big game. To get this one over with is great.”

Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine left the game after being sacked in the first quarter and wasn’t seen on the sidelines after. He was replaced by senior Billy Henry.

Ballentine, a junior, threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.

The Pirates wasted no time on offense. The first possession of the game, Merrillviille marched 80 yards on only five plays and in just 38 seconds. Marshall punctuated that drive with a nine-yard running touchdown.

Andrean fumbled the subsequent punt. Merrillville led 13-0 after the first quarter.

It was just one of several miscues for both sides on the day. The teams combined for five turnovers and each had costly penalties that stymied drives.

“The first game of the year is always a little bit chaotic, just guys not understanding how much energy it takes and how much focus it takes,” Seiss said. “We had some personnel issues and we kind of regathered at halftime.”

The 59ers landed a punch late in the first half when Charlie Sollars intercepted a pass in the flat and took it 47 yards into the end zone. It would be their only score.

Marshall’s third score came early in the fourth frame on a six-yard run after a drive that ate up most of the third quarter.

“I had to make sure everybody was on point, make sure everybody know what they doing, make sure everybody stays on their blocks,” Marshall said. “This is a great feeling (to get this win).”