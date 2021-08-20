Kenneth Grant's blocked punt sparks Merrillville's win over Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean’s punt protection tried to stay in front of Kenneth Grant.
But when the 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior gets moving there’s not much for a defender can do.
Grant blocked a punt early in the third quarter to set up a go-ahead touchdown in leading Merrillville to a fourth consecutive win against Andrean, 47-21. For good measure he later added a second punt block that he recovered himself for a touchdown.
“Game-changing play,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said of Grant’s block that sparked a 27-0 Pirate second half. “It’s what you expect from a guy like him. We see him do pretty phenomenal stuff.”
Grant’s momentum-shifting block came with his Pirates trailing 21-20 in the early stages of the second half. He managed to storm passed the 59ers' punt protection through the middle, get an arm on the ball off the leg of five-star junior recruit Drayk Bowen and allow a teammate to recover on the 7-yard line with 8:35 left in the third quarter.
“I knew I was going to get there,” Grant said, “so I just put my hands up.”
Merrillville senior running back Lavarion Logan took in 3-yard rushing touchdown just two plays later, the second of three scores on the ground. He also caught a pair of receiving touchdowns while compiling 188 yards on the ground and 61 through the air.
“He’s done a lot this year,” Seiss said. “Everyone knew he was the bull but his speed is better, and he’s gotten a lot better at catching the ball out of the backfield.”
Logan’s stat line jumps off the page but it was Grant’s block that altered the course of the game.
Grant, a three-star collegiate prospect who plays on both the offensive and defensive line, said once Merrillville claimed the lead they wanted to keep their foot on the gas. He did so himself, blocking a second punt and falling on top of it in the end zone with a little more than four minutes left.
He’d never blocked a punt in a game before.
“It kind of hurts, not going to lie,” he said.
With a 27-21 lead in tow after Grant’s first blocked punt, Merrillville recovered an Andrean muffed punt return and cashed in with Logan’s 35-yard touchdown run with 4:21 left in the third. Andrean’s next drive ended with a turnover on downs leaving too little time to mount a comeback.
Andrean sophomore quarterback Scott Ballentine completed 26-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in his debut in charge of the 59ers offense but got picked off by Merrillville junior Phillip Roche twice, including once in the end zone. Senior Alonzo Paul caught 11 balls for 102 yards.
Andrean coach Chris Skinner said both teams faced attrition as the game stretched beyond three hours in the 90-degree heat and humidity. While the first half went as planned, the 59ers coach said things got away from his team in the second half while Merrillville claimed a sixth series win in the last 10 years.
“Our kids were battling,” Skinner said. “Ultimately we just made too many mistakes. We played clean in the first half and didn’t in the second. Unfortunately the mistakes we made were pretty big ones.”