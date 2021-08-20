Kenneth Grant's blocked punt sparks Merrillville's win over Andrean

“I knew I was going to get there,” Grant said, “so I just put my hands up.”

Merrillville senior running back Lavarion Logan took in 3-yard rushing touchdown just two plays later, the second of three scores on the ground. He also caught a pair of receiving touchdowns while compiling 188 yards on the ground and 61 through the air.

“He’s done a lot this year,” Seiss said. “Everyone knew he was the bull but his speed is better, and he’s gotten a lot better at catching the ball out of the backfield.”

Logan’s stat line jumps off the page but it was Grant’s block that altered the course of the game.

Grant, a three-star collegiate prospect who plays on both the offensive and defensive line, said once Merrillville claimed the lead they wanted to keep their foot on the gas. He did so himself, blocking a second punt and falling on top of it in the end zone with a little more than four minutes left.

He’d never blocked a punt in a game before.

“It kind of hurts, not going to lie,” he said.