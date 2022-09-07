Kenyon Peoples, TF South football hit the reset button

LANSING — TF South finds itself in an unusual spot, and Kenyon Peoples could help the Red Wolves get back on more familiar footing.

South is 0-2 for the first time in more than 25 years after opening with road losses to Shepard and Chicago Lane. That means the Red Wolves must go 5-2 or better the rest of the way in order to punch a ticket to the IHSA playoffs.

Not counting the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season when the playoffs were canceled, the Red Wolves have missed the postseason just four times since 1994.

How to get back on track? There are no short cuts, according to Peoples, a senior two-way lineman.

"It's a lot of things we've got to do," Peoples said after last Friday's 10-6 loss to Lane. "Come to film (session) on Saturdays, come to practice ready on Mondays, bounce back.

"We've got our rivals (this week) and they're not gonna come light. We've just got to bounce back and hit harder."

South opens its home schedule at 7 p.m. Friday against District 215 rival TF North (1-1) needing a win. As a returning starter on both the offensive and defensive lines, Peoples can be relied upon to do his part.

The 6-foot, 250-pounder leads the Red Wolves in pretty much every defensive category: solo tackles (15), assists (nine), total stops (24), tackles for loss (three) and forced fumbles (two).

The stat sheet isn't the only place he shows his leadership qualities.

"Kenyon, he's like a fireplug," South coach Bob Padjen said. "Always positive, plays both ways, just a go-getter on both sides of the ball."

Some of that may come from experience. Peoples started playing football as a 6-year-old with the South Holland Jets youth program.

Other than a little time at middle linebacker, he's always been a lineman. Primarily a defensive player before high school, he added O-line duties "to support my team because we needed a little push up front."

Playing both ways on the line isn't an easy assignment, especially at the beginning of the season when the temperatures and humidity can be uncomfortabke.

But Peoples knows the drill. "I condition my body so that when I get on the field, I'm not tired," he said. "I stay in shape, I eat right, that's really it."

Peoples hopes to continue his career at the next level. He has interest from NCAA Division III programs such as Rockford and Concordia (Ill.), and is hoping a strong senior season will open more recruiters' eyes.

He knows he may have to do more to attract notice because he's not the biggest guy in the trenches. But Peoples takes heart from the knowledge that lack of height isn't always a limiting factor.

"Because I'm undersized as a D-tackle, I love Aaron Donald," Peoples said of the Los Angeles Rams star, who is 6-1. "His technique, his ferocity — I love how he plays."

That style could also help the Red Wolves get out of their early hole and back into playoff contention.