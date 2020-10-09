Kyle Atkinson, Griffith spoil Whiting’s return to football

WHITING — Kyle Atkinson isn’t a natural quarterback but the Griffith junior has stepped up when called upon.

Atkinson’s taking snaps because senior Carson Crowe missed three games in quarantine.

All the converted receiver did Friday was score six touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 49-12 win over Whiting in the first game of the season at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” Atkinson said. “We’re going to work for it every week. We’ll keep working and keep the pace up.”

Atkinson set the tone right away for the Panthers (4-2, 3-0 Greater South Shore Conference), picking up 38 yards on five carries during the first Griffith possession. He punctuated that drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. He added a 9-yard score later in the first quarter and 4-yard TD in the second.

“His strong suit is his legs. It doesn’t really change our offense much but it does take away some of the passing game,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “I think that my offensive line is coming together and we’ve got guys who block for each other. When you can get your receivers blocking downfield, it just opens up that running game.”