Kyle Atkinson, Griffith spoil Whiting’s return to football

WHITING — Kyle Atkinson isn’t a natural quarterback but the Griffith junior has stepped up when called upon.
Atkinson’s taking snaps because senior Carson Crowe missed three games in quarantine.
All the converted receiver did Friday was score six touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 49-12 win over Whiting in the first game of the season at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium.
“I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” Atkinson said. “We’re going to work for it every week. We’ll keep working and keep the pace up.”
Atkinson set the tone right away for the Panthers (4-2, 3-0 Greater South Shore Conference), picking up 38 yards on five carries during the first Griffith possession. He punctuated that drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. He added a 9-yard score later in the first quarter and 4-yard TD in the second.
“His strong suit is his legs. It doesn’t really change our offense much but it does take away some of the passing game,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “I think that my offensive line is coming together and we’ve got guys who block for each other. When you can get your receivers blocking downfield, it just opens up that running game.”
Just before halftime, Atkinson dropped back to throw on third and very long. He was forced to scramble out of the pocket, weaved in and out of the Whiting defense and picked up a few blocks on his way to a 64-yard touchdown.
He added a 72-yard kickoff return in the third quarter that killed the Oilers’ momentum.
“It’s just that Devin Hester mentality,” Atkinson said. “I try to just hit the whole hard. I was thinking straightforward and get to the end zone.”
Whiting recovered a fumble and scored on a 4-yard pass from Tony Madrueno to Adonis Roberts earlier in the frame.
Atkins also had a 38-yard touchdown run in the early fourth quarter. He finished with 196 yards on 18 carries.
Brian Bolden added a 68-yard score, as well.
The result wasn’t what Whiting (0-1, 0-1) wanted, but the Oilers were just happy to be on the field. The game was the first of the season for Whiting, whose school board reinstated fall sports on Sept. 18.
“Look at where we’re at. It’s a beautiful city. The weather’s perfect. And we get to play football,” Oilers coach Brett Jennings said. “We showed some flashes of doing some good things with only three weeks of practice against a real quality opponent. I feel good about where we’re at and where we’re heading.”
Whiting’s first touchdown of the year came on a 2-yard Tony Madrueno run in the second quarter. The quarterback was one of only three seniors honored at halftime.
“We had some guys that bailed on our program. I appreciate guys like Tony and (defensive back) Phil White who’ve been with us. We picked up another guy in Angel Murillo,” Jennings said. “It’s awesome that guys want to be out here, try to be a leader and help move this thing along and build it back up to what we’re used to.”
