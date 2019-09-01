MERRILLVILLE — Khris Walton just wanted an opportunity.
Merrillville’s undersized defensive lineman was a situational player before this, his senior season. He was stuck behind last year’s Times Defensive Player of the Year Justin Ramsey, now at Ball State.
“I kind of wanted to get out here and make plays. I knew what I was capable of,” Walton said. “It felt really good (to do that Friday night).”
Walton had 1.5 sacks and three other tackles for loss in the Times No. 3 Pirates' 21-0 shutout of No. 10 Hobart Friday at Demaree Stadium.
“Last game (against Andrean), I don’t feel like I had too good of a game. I was stepping a lot of wrong ways and I feel like I was mentally just drained,” Walton said. “This game, I watched a lot of film and just tried to get better and step up for my team.”
Coach Brad Seiss loves Walton’s first step and motor.
“Khris was really disruptive, made a lot of tackles for loss and not only that, if felt like he was getting held all night, too,” Seiss said. “I’m just really proud of the way he played. He’s waited his turn and he stepped up in a big game for us.”
Speed is the key for Walton, Seiss said. He’s only 205 pounds and usually plays inside against much bigger guards. Merrillville tries to make that an advantage with stems before the snap and stunts after it.
“A lot of people thought, with us losing a lot of high-end lineman, we’d take a step back. Khris is totally different from Justin Ramsey was or Anthony Outlaw or any of those other guys. Khris uses his quickness,” Seiss said. “He puts his hand in the dirt and he just goes. The nice thing is, Khris, that’s all he knows is to just go as hard as he can until the whistle blows.”
Strength isn’t a weakness, though. Walton is the Pirates’ best power cleaner in the weight room.
He’s also an accomplished wrestler, the champion at 182 pounds at both the sectional and regional levels last year.
“(Wrestling) helps with my tackling, my explosiveness and definitely my endurance,” he said.
Walton seemed to live in the Brickies’ backfield in the second half Friday. When he wasn’t there, one of his teammates was.
Merrillville held Hobart to 79 total yards.
“We felt really good about how our defensive line would be able to dominate the line of scrimmage,” Seiss said. “We threw a couple different things at (Hobart) that they didn’t see. Bottom line, our guys really fired off the ball and used their hands, good fundamentals and techniques.”