Lafayette Jefferson ends Crown Point's unbeaten season, wins sectional

CROWN POINT — Down 31-28 with less than three minutes left, Crown Point got the first stop it needed and called timeout.

Lafayette Jefferson’s offense had been trouble for the Bulldogs defense all game, but they needed just to get the ball back to give themselves a chance.

Instead, Glenn Patterson took the handoff and went 66 yards to put the game out of reach, finishing 38-28.

“I don’t think you can do the things we did and win a sectional championship,” coach Craig Buzea said. “The mistakes we made were far too many.”

The loss was Crown Point’s first of the season, coming in the Class 6A Sectional 1 final on Friday night.

The Bulldogs found themselves behind the eight ball early and despite battling back, couldn’t pull out an 11th win on the season.

Lafayette Jeff got off to a quick 14-0 lead and it looked as if its no-huddle offense, something Crown Point hadn’t seen to that point, might be too much for the Bulldogs. Instead, Crown Point responded. JJ Johnson capped off a drive midway through the second quarter with a touchdown. The Bulldogs drew closer early in the second half on another Johnson power.

“We weren’t making mistakes (when we started to come back),” Buzea said.

It looked as if the momentum was all Crown Point after those two drives and the Bulldogs found themselves marching again the next time they had the ball.

Instead, Elijah Tiawhan was stripped while pushing for extra yardage. The ball ended up in Damarion Jackson’s hands and the Bronchos defender took the ball 70 yards the other direction to extend Lafayette Jeff’s lead to 21-13.

Johnson and Tiawhan kept Crown Point in it, driving the Bulldogs downfield to set up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to freshman Trevor Gibbs.

A touchdown and a field goal by the Bronchos looked to put the game out of reach, but again, the Bulldogs didn’t quit. Johnson engineered another touchdown drive to cut the lead to three. That was as close as Crown Point would get, however.

Johnson finished the game with 198 yards through the air and 70 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns. Tiawhan added 114 yards of his own.

“We all loved each other, this team got along so well,” Johnson said. “No one wanted it to end so no matter what happened, everyone was going to give it their all until the very end.”

Tiawhan missed a large stretch of the season but returned to the filed in time for the postseason, helping the Bulldogs.

“I didn’t think I was going to get a chance to come back,” Tiawhan said, “but when I got the chance, I took it.”