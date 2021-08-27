Lake Central, Hanover Central, Calumet improve to 2-0

After a slow start against Munster in Week 1, Lake Central and new head coach Rick Good cruised to a 42-0 win over Morton on Friday night.

Lake Central’s Andres Cedano recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, setting up the offense in excellent position early. Three plays later, Xavier Williams scored on a 16-yard carry, just 62 seconds into the game.

On his first touch of the game, sophomore Amarion Brooks rattled off a 32-yard touchdown run, giving Lake Central a 14-0 lead at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter.

Lake Central defensive back Max Welty snagged a tipped pass for an interception late in the second quarter, and returned it 62 yards to the Morton 3 to set up Williams for his second touchdown.

Williams punched in the score on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining in the first half, putting Lake Central up 21-0.

Williams had 102 rushing yards in the first half, and finished with 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns after tacking on a 3-yard score in the third quarter.