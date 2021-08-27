Lake Central, Hanover Central, Calumet improve to 2-0

After a slow start against Munster in Week 1, Lake Central and new head coach Rick Good cruised to a 42-0 win over Morton on Friday night.
Lake Central’s Andres Cedano recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, setting up the offense in excellent position early. Three plays later, Xavier Williams scored on a 16-yard carry, just 62 seconds into the game.
On his first touch of the game, sophomore Amarion Brooks rattled off a 32-yard touchdown run, giving Lake Central a 14-0 lead at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter.
Lake Central defensive back Max Welty snagged a tipped pass for an interception late in the second quarter, and returned it 62 yards to the Morton 3 to set up Williams for his second touchdown.
Williams punched in the score on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining in the first half, putting Lake Central up 21-0.
Williams had 102 rushing yards in the first half, and finished with 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns after tacking on a 3-yard score in the third quarter.
Next week, Lake Central (2-0) is scheduled to host Portage, which beat Morton 26-6 in week one. The Governors (0-2) are set to travel to Elkhart, which defeated Concord 12-7 in the season-opener.
Hanover Central rolls to 2-0
Times No. 8 Hanover Central used four big plays in the first half to build a 28-0 halftime lead and went on to post a 35-6 victory on Friday over host Munster.
Hanover Central sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz scored his first of three touchdowns on the second play from scrimmage with an 80-yard keeper and a 7-0 lead. Later Koontz connected with Gannan Howes for a 66-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead for the Wildcats with 3:40 left in the opening quarter.
Junior running back Kyle Haessly got the third big play, breaking free for a 63-yard touchdown jaunt for a 21-0 advantage late in the first quarter. Koontz broke off a 58-yard run to set up his 6-yard touchdown dive with 3:26 left in the second quarter and a 28-0 lead.
Koontz scored his third touchdown of the night on an 8-yard option play and a 35-0 lead late in the third quarter. He finished with 158 yards on nine attempts and completed 3-of-9 passes for 83 yards and another score. Haessly finished with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Munster (0-2) had difficulty establishing anything offensively. Senior running back Blake Siurek rushed for 87 yards on 27 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown burst in the fourth quarter.
Calumet shuts out West Side
A new, young quarterback thrusted into a starting role sooner than expected combined with quarantine-related absences didn’t stop Calumet from remaining undefeated through two weeks a year after claiming its first sectional championship in program history.
The Warriors (2-0) defeated the West Side Cougars 19-0 in what was a sloppy game for both sides. The two teams combined for just 112 yards of total offense.
First-year Calumet coach Cody French confirmed would-be senior starter Scott Flores is out for the remainder of the season with a broken foot leaving the team in the hands of sophomore Quentin Falls. He failed to complete any of his 11 passing attempts but the Warrior defense, three combined rushing touchdowns and 97 yards between junior Benard Taylor and sophomore Anthony Ponce was enough.
“(Falls) came out tonight with some really good stuff at times,” French said. “We had some quarantine issues that made it hard for us to execute the simplest things. I’m proud of our guys to be able to overcome that against a really good football team. We played well defensively. We played up to the moment.”
One week after rushing for a program-record 339 yards and four touchdowns against Phalen Academy, West Side junior running back Camajay Griffin-Terrell was held to just eight yards on 10 carries. Sophomore quarterback Donte Pope completed 3-of-14 passes for 36 yards for the Cougars (1-1).
Extra points: Collin Bergquist scored LaPorte's game-winning touchdown at Penn as the Slicers won 21-14 in overtime. Bergquist scored a pair of touchdowns and Jaden Parks had the other for LaPorte (1-1). It is Penn's first 0-2 start since 2010, having lost to Valparaiso last week. ... River Forest coach Demetri Blanco earned his first career win as the Ingots beat Boone Grove 42-0. ... Michigan City's Giovani Laurent scored touchdowns of 5, 14 and 21 yards in the Wolves' 35-16 win over Warsaw on Friday. Sophomore running back Jaden Hart added a pair of touchdowns for Michigan City (2-0).
Have a highlight from this week's games? Email assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Reports by Times correspondents Gavin Good, Chris Breach, Sam Beishuizen and staff reports.
