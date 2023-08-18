Lake Central's Owen Denny and Munster's Matt Opat have only faced off on the gridiron once before.

With Denny playing guard and Opat at middle linebacker for their respective freshman teams, the two got tangled up after a play, grabbing each other's face masks. The referee that day had half a mind to throw them both out.

"We tried to plead that we were cousins," Denny said. "The ref didn't really buy it, but neither of us got penalized.

"We didn't really get to mess with each other as much as we wanted the rest of the game after that."

Friday, the cousins will finally get the chance to back up a lot of trash talk that's built up over the years of backyard football games when Munster hosts Lake Central to open the season.

A lot has changed for the two since that game freshman year. Now seniors, Denny has made a name for himself as one of the best specialists in the Region, while Opat is quarterbacking the Mustangs' option offense.

"He's the epitome of what we're looking for," Lake Central coach Rick Good said of Denny. "When we got here he was just a young, sophomore kicker. This offseason he's led the entire team through weights and all that stuff. he's really become one of the guys that we lean on."

Last season Denny broke onto the scene as what Good called "the best kicker I've ever seen play," but his contributions for LC won't stop there. Last season Denny saw time at tight end and this year figures to rotate in at linebacker as well.

"Playing all three sides, I think I've got the conditioning for it, so I'm pretty excited," Denny said. "I haven't played defense in my high school career, but I have a great time doing it. I get to hit people and hopefully, I'll get to hit my cousin a few times — just without the flags."

Denny's contributions in all three phases have made him an invaluable piece for a Lake Central team that has big aspirations this year, but his future is with his leg. Chris Sailer Kicking's recruiting rankings have Denny as a four-and-a-half star recruit out of a possible six stars. He's ranked as the No. 85 punter and 157th-ranked kicker in the country.

So far he's taken visits to some Division I FBS programs but has yet to receive an offer. He hopes a strong senior year puts himself "on the map."

"I'm so proud," Opat said of his cousin. "It's so cool to see."

For Munster, the program is hoping Opat, in his first year as a full-time starter, can deliver the Mustangs' first conference win since 2018.

Last year, Opat saw time in five games, compiling 128 yards through the air in Munster's run-first attack.

"I'm actually really proud of him," Denny said. "I root for him every week but this one. 364 days out of the year I'm rooting for him."

Before Munster has a chance to break its Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak, it'll face off with Lake Central in what has grown into a bit of a rivalry as the season-opening game for the two squads.

Lake Central took last season's game 47-0 and is riding a seven-game win streak in the series.

"It's obviously a rivalry," Good said. "I found out (Wednesday) that our fans have a theme night for an away game. It's great. We know we're playing and it's nice to play a team that's got the same mindset as us."

For Denny and Opat, that rivalry means just a little bit more.

"I hope he has a great season," Denny said. "I just hope they go 13-1."

"Thanksgiving is at his house this year," Opat said. "So we got to be ready for that."

Battle of Broadway

The annual Battle of Broadway, the matchup between intra-city rivals Andrean and Merrillville, has gone the Pirates way each of the past five seasons despite back-to-back state championship appearances for the 59ers.

Both schools graduated talent to Division I programs in the spring, but come bolstered with plenty of reinforcements. Merrillville pulled away for a 27-7 win a season ago, and with both teams vying for deep postseason runs in 2023 this year's edition of the rivalry will be one to watch.

Stat of the week: 15

Friday is the first of 15 consecutive Friday nights with high school football in Indiana. Last season saw two Region schools play for all 15 weeks, Andrean and Valparaiso.

Can any area teams make it all the way to Indianapolis this season? Only time will tell.

