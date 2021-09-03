Lake Central's defense paves way to first DAC win since 2019

In an offensive struggle for both Portage and host Lake Central for most of the game on Friday, Times No. 10 Lake Central used its defense to pull out the 14-7 win in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
After Lake Central sophomore quarterback Jonny Sorensen scored on a 4-yard keeper where the offensive line pushed the pile across the goal line for the 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game, senior linebacker Aaron Mikolajczyk recovered a Portage fumble at the Portage 31-yard line.
Lake Central (3-0) was able to run out the clock on a key first down by senior quarterback Luke Neidy. Lake Central got its first DAC win in two seasons — a 13-7 win over Michigan City on Sept. 28, 2019.
Sophomore running back Xavier Williams led L.C. with 146 yards rushing on 28 carries, including a 22-yard touchdown run.
Mateo Cortez recovered two muff punts for Lake Central.
Portage (1-2) scored on a 77-yard interception return by Aiden Barney that gave it a 7-0 lead with 3:01 left in the third.
Terrell Craft rushed for 47 yards, while Devan Howard added 35 yards on the ground.
Culver Academies 35, Hanover Central 34: The Wildcats led 34-14 with 9 seconds left in the third quarter before Culver Academies scored 21 unanswered points. Jimmy Pasani's 5-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion pass attempt with 27 seconds left was the decisive score to keep Culver unbeaten. For Hanover Central (2-1), running back Kyle Haessly scored a pair of first-half touchdowns. Matt Koontz accounted for the other three touchdowns, including a 5-yard run, 74-yard pass to Gannan Howes and a 41-yard pass to Tony Bartolomeo.
New Prairie 24, Lowell 14: Noah Mungia's 30-yard touchdown run was the dagger after the New Prairie defense forced Lowell to turn it over on downs at its own 43 with 1:16 left. Caden Britton's 34-yard field-goal attempt with 4:13 left could have pulled Lowell even at 17 but his kick missed. The Red Devils (1-2) scored on a 55-yard Riley Bank touchdown run to pull within 17-14 with 8:17 left. Bank found Ryan Marx for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Lafayette Harrison 57, Kankakee Valley 21: In a game announced 28 hours before kickoff, Harrison ran away with it in the second half. The Kougars (1-2) pulled within 29-21 with 10:21 left in the third quarter on a Grant Stowers 1-yard touchdown run. Harrison, which received votes in the Class 5A Associated Press rankings, scored the final 28 points. Kankakee Valley scored twice in the final minute of the first half, first on Stowers' 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Swallow, and then on a Stowers pass to Eli Deardorff at the halftime buzzer.
Extra points: Hammond Central won its first game in program history, 33-0 over South Bend Clay. ... Valparaiso opened DAC play with a 56-26 win at LaPorte. The Vikings are off to a 3-0 start. ... Knox beat Highland 20-14 in a game that was scheduled after the Trojans' game against West Side was canceled.
Have a highlight from this week's games? Email assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Reports by Times correspondent Chris Breach and staff reports.
