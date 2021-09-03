Lake Central's defense paves way to first DAC win since 2019

New Prairie 24, Lowell 14: Noah Mungia's 30-yard touchdown run was the dagger after the New Prairie defense forced Lowell to turn it over on downs at its own 43 with 1:16 left. Caden Britton's 34-yard field-goal attempt with 4:13 left could have pulled Lowell even at 17 but his kick missed. The Red Devils (1-2) scored on a 55-yard Riley Bank touchdown run to pull within 17-14 with 8:17 left. Bank found Ryan Marx for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Lafayette Harrison 57, Kankakee Valley 21: In a game announced 28 hours before kickoff, Harrison ran away with it in the second half. The Kougars (1-2) pulled within 29-21 with 10:21 left in the third quarter on a Grant Stowers 1-yard touchdown run. Harrison, which received votes in the Class 5A Associated Press rankings, scored the final 28 points. Kankakee Valley scored twice in the final minute of the first half, first on Stowers' 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Swallow, and then on a Stowers pass to Eli Deardorff at the halftime buzzer.

Extra points: Hammond Central won its first game in program history, 33-0 over South Bend Clay. ... Valparaiso opened DAC play with a 56-26 win at LaPorte. The Vikings are off to a 3-0 start. ... Knox beat Highland 20-14 in a game that was scheduled after the Trojans' game against West Side was canceled.