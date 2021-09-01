Lake Central's sophomore duo doubles as best friends, dynamic attack

“I know what he could do for sure because we both put in a tremendous amount of work together, on and off the field,” Williams said. “So I knew he had it in him. He just had to get the spotlight, get the stage to put it out there.”

Good’s offense provides plenty of zone runs that allow the tailbacks to pick their moment and dart up gaps. Williams gave credit to the Lake Central offensive line, which was able to get strong penetration around the line of scrimmage.

More than anything, it was a matter of picking the right time to cut around blocks, then turning on the jets.

“Both of those guys, kind of collectively, they’ve got really good vision and they really do cut well,” Good said. “Our guys are staying on their blocks a long time, and they’re really setting our guys up. Amarion is really patient and then Xavier, the same way.”

Good added that the two are regular competitors in practice, and that they are often trying to one-up each other’s feats.

“Amarion will run for 7, 8 or 9 yards and Xavier will come back and say, ‘That wasn’t anything. I’ll get more, I’ll get more,’” Good said.