Lake Central's sophomore duo doubles as best friends, dynamic attack

ST. JOHN — Xavier Williams and Amarion Brooks have been dicing up defenses together since their days at Clark Middle School.
Nowadays though, you can catch the dynamic duo in action on Friday nights for Lake Central.
Morton was the latest team to fall prey to the powerful one-two punch, as Williams and Brooks combined for five touchdowns to help Lake Central roll to a 2-0 start with a 42-0 win.
With Lake Central starting quarterback Luke Neidy banged up with an injury from Week 1, Williams and Brooks made backup Jonny Sorensen’s night a breeze.
New head coach Rick Good dialed up three straight runs for Williams on the opening drive, and he delivered a 16-yard touchdown carry just 62 seconds into the game.
Brooks, for his part, reached the end zone on his very first touch of the evening. He took a handoff from Sorensen and went 32 yards for a score to put the Indians up 14-0.
That didn't surprise Williams.
“We’ve always been a combo,” he said. “They finally let us get in the backfield together, I think that was great for us. Amarion’s my best friend. That’s my brother.”
Williams added a 1-yard TD run. Each player added a short touchdown run in the second half.
The two sophomores aren't exactly a secret after both rushed for more than 80 yards in a 28-0 win over Munster in Week 1. Williams scoring twice and finishing with 98 yards.
But they are a revelation for Lake Central, which hasn’t finished with a winning record since winning the Duneland Athletic Conference title in 2014.
“The fact is, they are sophomores, but we forget about that sometimes,” Good said. “They end up leading us all week, and we design most of our plays, most of our offense is based around those guys.”
On Friday, Williams finished with 176 yards on 21 carries, while Brooks had 57 yards on eight carries.
While Williams saw the bulk of the action, Brooks offered an explosive second option.
“They could be lead backs in pretty much any other offense, but when we’ve got both of them running pretty well, as a team, we’re doing really well,” Good said. “The fact that they’re so unselfish is probably the reason we can keep doing what we’re doing.”
Williams foresaw the impact Brooks could make well before Friday night. The pair have logged numerous hours training together.
“I know what he could do for sure because we both put in a tremendous amount of work together, on and off the field,” Williams said. “So I knew he had it in him. He just had to get the spotlight, get the stage to put it out there.”
Good’s offense provides plenty of zone runs that allow the tailbacks to pick their moment and dart up gaps. Williams gave credit to the Lake Central offensive line, which was able to get strong penetration around the line of scrimmage.
More than anything, it was a matter of picking the right time to cut around blocks, then turning on the jets.
“Both of those guys, kind of collectively, they’ve got really good vision and they really do cut well,” Good said. “Our guys are staying on their blocks a long time, and they’re really setting our guys up. Amarion is really patient and then Xavier, the same way.”
Good added that the two are regular competitors in practice, and that they are often trying to one-up each other’s feats.
“Amarion will run for 7, 8 or 9 yards and Xavier will come back and say, ‘That wasn’t anything. I’ll get more, I’ll get more,’” Good said.
But the jokes and jabs are just that. At the end of the day, the two budding playmakers are simply great friends in their natural environment.
“They’re some of the nicest kids you’re ever going to meet,” Good said. “They’re respectful kids. They’re very respectful to each other and their teammates, and they’re definitely leaders.”
The mission is only getting started for Lake Central, which starts Duneland Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Portage.
The early returns look promising, though.
“It’s a new culture here,” Williams said. “In previous years, we haven’t been too good. But it’s a new culture, new Lake Central.”
