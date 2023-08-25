LAPORTE — Last season, LaPorte and New Prairie couldn't have had more different seasons.

The Slicers limped their way to a 2-8 record and a first-round exit in the Class 5A playoffs. The Cougars, on the other hand, posted a 13-2 record that culminated in a Class 4A state runner-up finish.

And that's not even mentioning the 35-0 drubbing New Prairie handed LaPorte on opening weekend.

This year, the Slicers came in looking to prove things had changed.

With 49.7 seconds left on the game clock last Friday, interim head coach Austin Epple was satisfied that his team had already proved that LaPorte football was different in 2023. Epple and first-year starting quarterback Aiden Penziol weren't finished, however.

New Prairie had just kicked a go-ahead field goal to take an 18-17 lead, but there was never a doubt from the Slicers' bench boss.

"I didn't doubt our guys for one second," Epple said. "I didn't doubt our players. I didn't doubt our play calling."

LaPorte faced a fourth down from the 39-yard line and time winding down, needing a play. It found it as the sophomore Penziol connected with senior Ollie Kring for a 34-yard game and just 8.2 seconds on the clock.

"All the nerves had worn off by then," Penziol said. "By then, I was just excited."

"This kid is locked in," Epple said of Penziol. "He's laser-focused, hits all his throws and is cool as a cucumber."

All that was left was for Jack Doty to knock through a 22-yard field goal and the Slicers had secured the win.

"I was without words," Epple said.

The win meant more given the Slicers were honoring the memory of Jake West, the LaPorte football player who died during a practice 10 years ago. West's family was presented his game jersey, No. 26, on the 26-yard line prior to the game.

Indiana passed Senate Bill 369 in West's honor this year, requiring coaches, band leaders and others in charge of student teams and activities to ensure an AED is accessible within three minutes at every practice, event or game. The law has been dubbed Jake's Law.

"I'm just proud of everyone," Penziol said. "People were crying. There's nothing like it."

Noll heads downstate

Bishop Noll got the Tyler Milby era off to a strong start in Week 1, knocking off South Bend Clay 30-18 on the road.

Marist transfer Jaydin Rivers delivered 153 yards through the air and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior defensive back Gavin Knight closed down any and all passing lanes, picking off the Colonials' quarterback three times.

The Warriors' second challenge will take them to the crown jewel of Indiana football, Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Saturday, Noll will take on Osceola Grace at 11 a.m. Central at the home of the Colts and the IHSAA state finals. Last season, the Eagles topped the Warriors 41-0.

Stat of the week: 327

When Hammond Central graduated its do-it-all offensive threat Jordan Woods, there was understandably questions about how the Wolves would replace the production.

The answer came in the form of another Woods, Jordan's younger brother Dashawn. In Week 1, the Hammond Central junior generated 327 all-purpose yards. He ran for 222 on the ground, sixth-most in the state, 23 punt-return yards and 12 kick-return yards.

If you're doing your own math at home, you may realize that doesn't quite add up to 327. That's because Woods' involvement didn't stop at just offense and special teams. The Wolves' star also picked off a pass, returning it 70 yards to add to his total.

Not included in his yardage were five tackles, a sack and two passes defended.

It's safe to say Hammond Central is in good hands.

