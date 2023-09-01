CROWN POINT – Crown Point football isn’t ready to give up grips on the Duneland Athletic Conference any time soon.

The Bulldogs’ 39-6 win against the Merrillville Pirates is as clear a statement as any.

“We’re looking to go on a roll, you know?” Crown Point junior running back Larry Ellison said.

Consider the ‘Dogs rolling.

Ellison ran for three touchdowns in the opening half and finished with 180 yards and four scores on 24 touches in about two-and-a-half quarters of work before the second stringers came in with about 1:45 left in the third quarter and the game out of hand.

Ellison walked into the endzone untouched from two yards for his first score with 6:46 on the clock in the opening quarter. Senior CP wideout Jacob Jones set up the easy points with a 28-yard gain on an endaround the play before.

Ellison scored again from 12 yards out of a wildcat look with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter. He took the direct snap, faked a pitch left to his quarterback, junior Noah Ehrlich, and then went right for his dozen yards into the paydirt to give CP a 12-0 lead. Sophomore defensive back Griffin VanTichelt’s strip of Merrillville senior quarterback Dontae Pope set up short field—a theme throughout the night.

Ellison’s third score was from just three yards away with 69 seconds left before halftime. He also brought in a two-point conversion after the touchdown to give the Bulldogs their 20-0 edge before the break.

He then blew everything open with a 48-yard touchdown 62 seconds into the third quarter.

Not much got in Ellison’s way.

“I was seeing wide open green, to be honest,” he said. “They were blocking great.”

The game was Ellison’s best at running back.

It was also just his third at running back.

He started every game as a sophomore at safety. Before that he played junior varsity quarterback as a freshman. He showed the Crown Point coaching staff just enough potential last season as a kick returner to try him out at running back. The first few summer practices were rough, Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said, but the payoff has proven worth it for a team spoiled in passing options, too.

“As the game went on it wasn’t really our plan to continue to do that but let’s just hand the ball off, right?” Buzea said. “Mix in some passes and go from there. I think a lot of people may look at us this year as a passing team but it always started with the run for us. Always.”

Crown Point’s offensive line opened up plenty of holes for Ellison to run through but it was the defensive front that bullied Merrillville’s offensive lineman from the jump. The ‘Dogs limited the Pirates to just 65 rushing yards on 65 carries and 186 yards of total offense for the game.

Thirteen Merrillville plays went for 0 yards or a loss, not including nine incompletions.

Crown Point’s first-team defense is yet to allow a touchdown all season.

Merrillville’s only score came as time expired.

“Our defense has been lights out,” Buzea said.

Crown Point’s win against Merrillville doesn’t assure the Bulldogs a second consecutive DAC title by any means but goes a long way toward securing it. The Bulldogs and Pirates are joined by the defending Class 5A state champion Valparaiso Vikings as the three schools who appear, on paper, to have separated themselves from their peers.

The Pirates no longer control their fate in the conference table.

The Bulldogs do.

“It was a big win as far as repeating,” Buzea said. “We’re got a streak going and want to keep it going.”