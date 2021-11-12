Lavarion Logan sets Merrillville record as Pirates steamroll Penn for semistate berth

The Pirates led 33-0. At that point, Penn had two total yards and Merrillville had 308.

“What Penn likes to do, we know they like to run the football. It starts with those guys up front. They did a great job of creating penetration, freeing up our linebackers and down safeties to go make plays,” Seiss said.

Marshall ran for a 5-yard score in the third quarter. He had 201 total yards on 13 touches to go with his three touchdowns.

Jake Balis scored the only Kingsmen touchdown after the running clock was triggered.

After the game, the Pirates will travel to Westfield for a semistate rematch next week. The Shamrocks beat Fort Wayne Carroll 37-14.

Westfield beat Merrillville 41-23 at semistate last season.