Lavarion Logan sets Merrillville record as Pirates steamroll Penn for semistate berth

MERRILLVILLE — Denzel Pierce may have some extra workouts to do this week.
The Merrillville running backs coach woke up Friday as the school’s all-time scoring leader. He went to bed in second place after senior Lavarion Logan jumped in front with three scores, bringing him to 384 points in two years.
The Pirates were aware the record was in danger but coach Brad Seiss brought it up only one time this season, Logan said. Seiss told Pierce he’d be the one doing the tire flips usually required of Logan at practice after a fumble or bad play.
“He made that joke and I still didn’t know how close I was,” Logan said. “I really don’t focus on these records, which is crazy. It’s an honor, especially breaking my coach’s record. He’s a great guy.”
Logan finished Merrillville’s 39-7 regional win over Penn with 103 yards and three touchdowns. This week he decommitted from South Dakota State.
In the first half, he also accomplished one of his preseason goals when he broke the 2,000-rushing-yard mark. He ran for 1,492 yards with 24 total touchdowns as a junior. He’s the school’s career rushing leader.
“Every day, I’m proud to coach Tank. He comes to practice every single day ready to work. I put him through a lot during practice and he never backs down. Every single day he works hard,” Pierce said. “He’s a special kid. I can’t explain how happy I am to coach someone like him. I’m proud that it’s him who’s breaking these records.”
Logan was instrumental for the Pirates (12-0) in a game-opening drive that was more methodical than they’ve usually needed this season. The six-minute, 14-play, 78-yard possession was capped with his 3-yard score.
“We prepared. We worked hard this week, running and passing,” Logan said. “Justin (Marshall) caught a lot of good passes. Angel (Nelson) made a lot of good reads. Really, everything we had planned worked tonight.”
After the Merrillville defense forced Penn (6-6) into a quick three-and-out, Marshall caught a pass in the flat then broke a tackle and scampered 29 yards into the end zone. Marshall scored again and Logan twice more before the break.
The Pirates led 33-0. At that point, Penn had two total yards and Merrillville had 308.
“What Penn likes to do, we know they like to run the football. It starts with those guys up front. They did a great job of creating penetration, freeing up our linebackers and down safeties to go make plays,” Seiss said.
Marshall ran for a 5-yard score in the third quarter. He had 201 total yards on 13 touches to go with his three touchdowns.
Jake Balis scored the only Kingsmen touchdown after the running clock was triggered.
After the game, the Pirates will travel to Westfield for a semistate rematch next week. The Shamrocks beat Fort Wayne Carroll 37-14.
Westfield beat Merrillville 41-23 at semistate last season.
“As the year has progressed, just seeing how good we could become, we just wanted to get to this point and do it without getting injuries. We’re finally here,” Seiss said. “We played (Westfield) well for a half (last year) and middle of the third quarter, the wheels fell off. It’s time to go to work and take another shot at them. We know they’re a great football team.”