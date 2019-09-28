CROWN POINT — Up just three points in the fourth quarter against a surging Crown Point offense Saturday, Blake Lemmon stepped up with one of Valparaiso's plays of the season.
The game had flipped after the Bulldogs scored two straight touchdowns to tie the game at 14. Times No. 1 Valparaiso took a 17-14 lead with a field goal, but No. 4 Crown Point had the ball and all the momentum.
As a pass floated over the middle, the ball bounced around and fell into Lemmon's hands. The junior hybrid safety's two interceptions helped stymie Crown Point late as Valparaiso claimed a 31-14 win.
“I think it's confidence, but it's also being in the right position with coverages and being able to diagnose what's coming and where it's going to be,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “The ceiling is limitless for him.”
Lemmon played on the junior varsity last year and has filled a big hole stepping in for Reece Crossin, the heart and soul of the defense last season. With the likes of Cooper Jones, Dylan Dingman and Jacob Hruska up front, the Vikings need opportunistic defensive backs to prey on rushed decisions by opposing quarterbacks.
Safety-turned-cornerback Josh Fedorchack snagged the Vikings' first interception to stop Crown Point in the red zone, then Lemmon grabbed the tipped pass. Lemmon made his first pick of the season last week at Chesterton and got his second against CP on the next drive by leaping for an acrobatic catch falling backward.
“I saw it, put my eyes on it and it just landed in my hands,” Lemmon said. “It's an unbelievable feeling.”
You have free articles remaining.
Crown Point's defensive line limited Valparaiso's explosive run game, but the Vikings (6-0, 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) made big plays through the air. Luke Patterson made a one-handed, leaping catch to set up a 12-yard touchdown from CJ Opperman to Blake Worthington as Valparaiso took a 7-0 lead.
The Vikings doubled the lead when Opperman found tight end Wesley Sharp for a 10-yard touchdown over the middle. But Crown Point (3-3, 2-2) got on the board when Will Pettit rolled left and connected with tight end Ben Uran, who was knocked back short of the goal line but extended the ball for a 14-yard score just before halftime.
Davian Lira burst down the right sideline for a 33-yard touchdown to even the game at 14 before Valparaiso scored 17 unanswered points. Elias Sewell made a 25-yard field goal, Antonio Osorio added a 2-yard touchdown and Tommy Burbee walked in untouched late from 22 yards out. The Vikings pulled away despite committing 11 penalties.
“We focused better and we were able to execute better – that gave us a chance to come back,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “Ultimately, in the fourth quarter when it got away from us a little bit, field position and just making plays at crucial times, we weren't able to do that.”
Also, Valparaiso sophomore linebacker Mason McMullen remained down on the field for more than five minutes after suffering an injury while covering a punt return. McMullen was stretchered off and taken by ambulance to a hospital in what Marshall described as a precautionary move.
Marshall said McMullen suffered a lower back injury but was responsive on the field and is improving.