Leo Luviano's quiet leadership paying dividends for Highland

EAST CHICAGO — According to some people around Highland, it’s rare when Leo Luviano says words in an animated fashion.

However, the electric senior running back couldn’t contain himself in Week 9’s season-defining 40-34 win over Kankakee Valley a couple weeks back.

After scoring on a 79-yard screen pass from junior quarterback Blake Vanek, Luviano forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff by punching out the ball.

Then on the next possession against the Kougars, Highland junior wide receiver Javy Castillo scored.

“I got excited and just tried to play hard for my teammates,” said Luviano.

One can argue that sequence of plays boosted Highland to the win and ensured that the Trojans stayed up for the next week, which resulted in a 55-0 win over EC Central in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional 17 play.

Highland coach Pete Koulianos said Luviano has come out of his shell a little bit more as the season has progressed.

“Leo is a quiet leader that leads by example,” said Koulianos, who has guided his team to three wins in the last five games. “A lot of players try to emulate him and sometimes mistake his calmness for not caring, but he has been very vocal the last few weeks, especially when we make big plays and he does help out on the field when we don’t execute an assignment.”

Luviano kept it going on Friday night, but this time it was in the running game, as he ran for 93 yards on just nine carries including two touchdowns from 33 yards and 17 yards, respectively.

Highland will host Times No. 6 Hobart (7-3) this Friday in a Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal.

Highland has an all-time record of 0-5 versus the Brickies in postseason play, which is a trend Koulianos and Co. will try to turn around by playing the offensive game that Koulianos knows his team can play at any point.

“Hobart is solid all around and has had a great year,” said Koulianos, whose team lost to the Brickies 41-7 back in Week 8. “They don’t make mistakes and they always have a solid game plan, but if we can perform offensively the way we have over the past couple weeks, it’s going to be a good game.”

Luviano said it’s going to take one thing above all else to beat Hobart.

“We know we’re talented because we were able to hang with Andrean and Lowell, so in order to win, we’re gonna have to believe in ourselves,” Luviano said.