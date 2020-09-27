Litavecz's legs lift Highland to Battle of the Bridge win

MUNSTER — Highland knew it had to happen at some point.
Just like when Rocky, a natural southpaw, fought right-handed to protect his eye in his second fight against Apollo Creed, he made an adjustment back to his left-handed style and eventually won the fight.
In Highland's case, coach Pete Koulianos and the rest of his offensive staff let senior quarterback Ethan Litavecz run the ball more and it turned out to be the difference in Highland's 20-3 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster on Friday night.
"This was the week we were gonna turn him loose because we expected Munster to key on (Highland senior running back) Christian (Rios)," Koulianos said. "Early on we wanted to protect him from injury so he didn't run it as much."
There were a lot of designed runs for Litavecz, who ran for 111 yards on 21 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the game to put the Trojans (3-2, 1-1 NCC) up 13-3.
When he was told about the game plan for the week, Litavecz could hardly contain himself.
"Oh yeah, I was more excited. I love running it and getting between the tackles," said Litavecz.
Before Friday night, Munster had held a 44-14-1 all-time series lead over Highland, but the Trojans have now won three straight in the "Battle of the Bridge" after losing the previous 13.
This is the first time since the two started playing each other in 1966 that Highland has won three in a row over its crosstown rival.
"Before talking about anything, you have to give Munster credit because they made some plays and stopped us and battled the whole time," said Koulianos, who is now 3-0 versus Munster.
Not only did he make plays with his feet, but Litavecz also made some crucial throws to keep drives alive.
On Highland's first and only TD drive, Litavecz connected on a 17-yarder with Nick Steele on a 3rd-and-7 from Munster's 28 with 2:22 left, which is the strike that set up Litavecz's TD run.
"I come to practice early and throw the ball around with Christian (Rios) and (Highland junior wide receiver) Andrew Sands, and I'm always trying to be better overall," said Litavecz, who threw for 112 yards while completing 6 of 11. "Our defense really stood them up, so that motivated the offense."
On the ensuing series after the Litavecz touchdown run, Steele sealed the victory with a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Munster (1-5, 0-2) got 58 rushing yards from sophomore running back Brendan Budeselich and 43 rushing yards from senior quarterback Cameron Perry in the loss.
Koulianos talked about the progressive evolution of his senior quarterback.
"Ethan's becoming a really good dual-threat quarterback with a lot of poise," said Koulianos. "He made some really good decisions and knew he had to will us to a victory and that's all you can ever ask from your senior quarterback."
