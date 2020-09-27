Litavecz's legs lift Highland to Battle of the Bridge win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Highland knew it had to happen at some point.

Just like when Rocky, a natural southpaw, fought right-handed to protect his eye in his second fight against Apollo Creed, he made an adjustment back to his left-handed style and eventually won the fight.

In Highland's case, coach Pete Koulianos and the rest of his offensive staff let senior quarterback Ethan Litavecz run the ball more and it turned out to be the difference in Highland's 20-3 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster on Friday night.

"This was the week we were gonna turn him loose because we expected Munster to key on (Highland senior running back) Christian (Rios)," Koulianos said. "Early on we wanted to protect him from injury so he didn't run it as much."

There were a lot of designed runs for Litavecz, who ran for 111 yards on 21 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the game to put the Trojans (3-2, 1-1 NCC) up 13-3.

When he was told about the game plan for the week, Litavecz could hardly contain himself.

"Oh yeah, I was more excited. I love running it and getting between the tackles," said Litavecz.