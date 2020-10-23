 Skip to main content
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020

Football stock
Class 4A

Sectional 17

EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)

Hobart 21, Gavit 0, 6:57 Q1

Highland 7, Griffith 3, 8:45 Q1

Morton 0, Lowell 0, Q1

Sectional 18

Culver Academies 7, Kankakee Valley 7, 4:26 Q2

30 things you should know about Region teams before the playoffs begin

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Calumet 16, Hammond 0, 6:00 Q1

Twin Lakes 14, Hanover Central 7, 10:54 Q2

River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 21, Boone Grove 0, 3:05 Q1

Whiting 7, Bishop Noll 0, Q2

Wheeler 7, North Newton 0, Q2

Bowman 0, Rensselaer 0, Q1

Class A

Sectional 41

South Central 7, Winamac 6, Q2

Culver Community 0, Lake Station 0, Q1

The Times Football Top 10

