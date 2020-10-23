LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 10, 2020

Class 4A
Sectional 17
EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)
Hobart 21, Gavit 0, 6:57 Q1
Highland 7, Griffith 3, 8:45 Q1
Morton 0, Lowell 0, Q1
Sectional 18
Culver Academies 7, Kankakee Valley 7, 4:26 Q2
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Calumet 16, Hammond 0, 6:00 Q1
Twin Lakes 14, Hanover Central 7, 10:54 Q2
River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 21, Boone Grove 0, 3:05 Q1
Whiting 7, Bishop Noll 0, Q2
Wheeler 7, North Newton 0, Q2
Bowman 0, Rensselaer 0, Q1
Class A
Sectional 41
South Central 7, Winamac 6, Q2
Culver Community 0, Lake Station 0, Q1
The Times Football Top 10
