 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020
alert top story urgent

LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Hobart 31, Culver Academies 0, Q4

Boone Grove 20, Bishop Noll 6, Q2

Chesterton 35, LaPorte 7, HALF

EC Central 0, Andrean 0, Q1

Highland 35, Lake Station 0, HALF

Kankakee Valley 30, North Newton 8, HALF

Crown Point 13, Lake Central 7, HALF

Lowell 27, Griffith 21, 3:08 Q2

Merrillville 42, Portage 13, 0:49 Q2

Rensselaer 14, Munster 0, HALF

Hanover Central 24, River Forest 7, 10:13 Q2

Wheeler 14, South Central 6, HALF

West Side 38, Bowman 0, 8:26 Q2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts