LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020

Hobart 31, Culver Academies 0, Q4
Boone Grove 20, Bishop Noll 6, Q2
Chesterton 35, LaPorte 7, HALF
EC Central 0, Andrean 0, Q1
Highland 35, Lake Station 0, HALF
Kankakee Valley 30, North Newton 8, HALF
Crown Point 13, Lake Central 7, HALF
Lowell 27, Griffith 21, 3:08 Q2
Merrillville 42, Portage 13, 0:49 Q2
Rensselaer 14, Munster 0, HALF
Hanover Central 24, River Forest 7, 10:13 Q2
Wheeler 14, South Central 6, HALF
West Side 38, Bowman 0, 8:26 Q2
Times Staff
