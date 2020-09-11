FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4, 2020

×
Hobart 38, Culver Academies 0, FINAL
Boone Grove 51, Bishop Noll 20, FINAL
Chesterton 45, LaPorte 21, FINAL
Andrean 47, EC Central 0, FINAL
Highland 35, Lake Station 6, FINAL
Kankakee Valley 44, North Newton 8, FINAL
Crown Point 16, Lake Central 7, FINAL
Lowell 47, Griffith 28, FINAL
Merrillville 58, Portage 19, FINAL
Rensselaer 38, Munster 0, FINAL
Hanover Central 49, River Forest 14, FINAL
Wheeler 41, South Central 21, FINAL
West Side 46, Bowman 8, FINAL
The Times Football Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Hobart
4. Andrean
5. Lowell
6. Kankakee Valley
7. Portage
8. Chesterton
9. Hanover Central
10. Michigan City
