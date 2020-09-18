 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5, 2020
web only alert top story urgent

LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

North Newton 0, West Central 0, Q1

Bishop Noll 36, Lake Station 29, HALF

Wheeler 44, Boone Grove 0, Q4

Calumet Christian 0, Bowman 0, Q1

Valparaiso 30, Chesterton 21, FINAL

River Forest 56, EC Central 0, FINAL

Frankfort 34, South Central 31, Q4

Griffith 35, Hanover Central 8, Q4

Andrean 52, Highland 10, FINAL

LaPorte 28, Lake Central 16, FINAL

Kankakee Valley 53, Munster 0, Q4

Crown Point 24, Portage 21, FINAL

SB Riley 34, West Side 0, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts