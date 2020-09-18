LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5, 2020

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
North Newton 0, West Central 0, Q1
Bishop Noll 36, Lake Station 29, HALF
Wheeler 44, Boone Grove 0, Q4
Calumet Christian 0, Bowman 0, Q1
Valparaiso 30, Chesterton 21, FINAL
River Forest 56, EC Central 0, FINAL
Frankfort 34, South Central 31, Q4
Griffith 35, Hanover Central 8, Q4
Andrean 52, Highland 10, FINAL
LaPorte 28, Lake Central 16, FINAL
Kankakee Valley 53, Munster 0, Q4
Crown Point 24, Portage 21, FINAL
SB Riley 34, West Side 0, FINAL
The Times Football Top 10:
1. Merrillville
2. Valparaiso
3. Hobart
4. Andrean
5. Lowell
6. Kankakee Valley
7. Chesterton
8. Hanover Central
9. Michigan City
9. Portage
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!