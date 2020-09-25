 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6, 2020
web only alert top story urgent

LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Frontier 22, North Newton 36 Q4

Andrean 21, Hobart 17 Q3

Bishop Noll 12, River Forest 56 Q3

Boone Grove 20, Hanover Central 33 Q3

Bowman 0, Indpls. Manual 0 Q1

EC Central 0, Griffith 7 Q3

Highland 6, Munster 0 Q4

Kankakee Valley 21, Lowell 7 Q3

Lake Central 6, Michigan City 48 Q4

Merrillville 26, LaPorte 7 Q3

Osceloa Grace 20, Wheeler 49 FINAL

Portage 0, Chesterton 0 PPD

South Central 48, Lake Station 6 Q4

The Times Football Top 10:

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts