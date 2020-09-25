LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6, 2020

Frontier 22, North Newton 36 Q4
Andrean 21, Hobart 17 Q3
Bishop Noll 12, River Forest 56 Q3
Boone Grove 20, Hanover Central 33 Q3
Bowman 0, Indpls. Manual 0 Q1
EC Central 0, Griffith 7 Q3
Highland 6, Munster 0 Q4
Kankakee Valley 21, Lowell 7 Q3
Lake Central 6, Michigan City 48 Q4
Merrillville 26, LaPorte 7 Q3
Osceloa Grace 20, Wheeler 49 FINAL
Portage 0, Chesterton 0 PPD
South Central 48, Lake Station 6 Q4
The Times Football Top 10:
