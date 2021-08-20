 Skip to main content
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest football scores and updates across the Region
Gallery: Crown Point at Merrillville football

Merrillville quarterback Angel Nelson takes the snap against Crown Point in the second quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Hammond Central at SB Washington, Q1

Valparaiso 14, Penn 0, 1:59 Q2

Michigan City 42, SB Riley 0, 9:30 Q2

John Glenn 20, Boone Grove 0, Q1

South Central 9, Triton 0, Q2

Andrean 7, Merrillville 6, 3:55 Q1

Calumet 6, Bowman 0, Q1

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, Q1

Chesterton 0, Hobart 0, Q2

Crown Point 7, Lowell 0, 1:26 Q1

Hanover Central 21, EC Central 0, 6:05 Q1

Griffith 7, Highland 0, 7:33 Q1

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, Q1

Lake Central at Munster, Q1

Lake Station at Crossroads Christian (Ill.), Q1

New Prairie 7, LaPorte 0, 10:41 Q1

North Newton 6, South Newton 0, Q2

Portage 0, Morton 0, Q1

River Forest 10, Wheeler, 5:02 Q1

Saturday, Aug. 21

Whiting at Frontier, 1 p.m.

Phalen Academy vs. West Side at Weiss Field (Merrillville), 5 p.m.