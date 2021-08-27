LIVE SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from Region football fields here

Penn 14, LaPorte 14, OT
Michigan City 28, Warsaw 13, 8:28 Q4
Andrean 14, Crown Point 0, HALF
Griffith 7, South Central 6, 4:00 Q1
Highland 0, Whiting 0, Q1
Merrillville 28, Hobart 7, HALF
Kankakee Valley 13, Wheeler 0, Q3
Portage 14, Lowell 7, HALF
Rensselaer 21, North Newton 8, HALF
River Forest 35, Boone Grove 0, HALF
TF North 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, Q1
Chesterton 28, TF South 0, 1:33 Q2
Thornwood 18, Marian Catholic 7, Q3
Calumet 6, West Side 0, HALF
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) 8, Bishop Noll 8, Q2
Lake Central 14, Morton 0, 1:28 Q2
Hanover Central 28, Munster 0, 2:36 Q2
Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central, postponed
Saturday
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
“It’s what you expect from a guy like him. We see him do pretty phenomenal stuff.”
The senior running back ran for a school-record 336 yards in his lone start last season and on Friday night, he was part of some more history.
“We’ve got one heck of a coach, and we got one heck of a line. Everyone did their jobs tonight, and it was like running through a hallway.”
"That’s been a day one kind of thing. He’s got that athleticism. He’s got that ability. He’s a dude.”
Valparaiso running back Hayden Vinyard rushed for four touchdowns as the Vikings beat Penn for the fourth straight game.
Andrean and Merrillville meet for the Battle of Broadway.
Crown Point opens the Craig Buzea era at Lowell.
Chesterton visits Hobart in the 2021 season opener