LIVE SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from Region football fields here
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from Region football fields here

Lowell’s Joseph Heuer holds off Crown Point’s Dominic Sopczak in the second quarter at Lowell on Friday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Penn 14, LaPorte 14, OT

Michigan City 28, Warsaw 13, 8:28 Q4

Andrean 14, Crown Point 0, HALF

Griffith 7, South Central 6, 4:00 Q1

Highland 0, Whiting 0, Q1

Merrillville 28, Hobart 7, HALF

'He can do everything but drive': Michigan City sophomore Jaden Hart mature beyond his years

Kankakee Valley 13, Wheeler 0, Q3

Portage 14, Lowell 7, HALF

Rensselaer 21, North Newton 8, HALF

River Forest 35, Boone Grove 0, HALF

TF North 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, Q1

Chesterton 28, TF South 0, 1:33 Q2

Thornwood 18, Marian Catholic 7, Q3

Calumet 6, West Side 0, HALF

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) 8, Bishop Noll 8, Q2

Lake Central 14, Morton 0, 1:28 Q2

Hanover Central 28, Munster 0, 2:36 Q2

Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central, postponed

Saturday

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Football Recap: Catch up on all the Week 1 excitement here!

Miss anything from the first week of the Indiana high school football season? Here's what fans need to know from game recaps, highlights, photos, videos and more.

