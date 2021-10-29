 Skip to main content
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Get the latest playoff football scores from across the Region
4A football sectional quarterfinal - Highland vs. Lowell

Lowell's Jaxon Skinner, right, gets an interception over Highland's Braydon Jones on Friday in Highland.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Class 6A

Merrillville 23, Crown Point 7, Q3

Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 6, Q3

Chesterton 14, Portage 0, Q4

Class 5A

Munster 23, Hammond Central 0, 9:09 Q3

Valparaiso 23, Morton 0, Q3

Michigan City 42, South Bend Adams 0

Class 4A

Lowell 37, West Side 14, Q4

EC Central 0, Hobart 0, Q1

SB St. Joseph 7, Kankakee Valley 0, Q3

Class 3A

Hanover Central 41, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 6, 9:09 Q4

Class 2A

Andrean 21, Rensselaer 2, 8:26 Q4

Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0, Q3

Class A

Culver Community 18, South Central 0

Illinois

Class 7A - first round

Hoffman Estates 21, TF South 20, Q4

Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 29, 2021

