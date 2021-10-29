LIVE SCOREBOARD: Get the latest playoff football scores from across the Region

Class 6A
Merrillville 23, Crown Point 7, Q3
Lafayette Jeff 34, Lake Central 6, Q3
Chesterton 14, Portage 0, Q4
Class 5A
Munster 23, Hammond Central 0, 9:09 Q3
Valparaiso 23, Morton 0, Q3
Michigan City 42, South Bend Adams 0
Class 4A
Lowell 37, West Side 14, Q4
EC Central 0, Hobart 0, Q1
SB St. Joseph 7, Kankakee Valley 0, Q3
Class 3A
Hanover Central 41, Benton Central 0
Knox 39, River Forest 6, 9:09 Q4
Class 2A
Andrean 21, Rensselaer 2, 8:26 Q4
Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0, Q3
Class A
Culver Community 18, South Central 0
Illinois
Class 7A - first round
Hoffman Estates 21, TF South 20, Q4
Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers
“We liked the look we were getting out of some of their defensive alignments so we actually didn’t get too complicated with it. We just let him make his reads."
An upstart Wheeler team looks to knock off state-minded Andrean.
“Our intention this week was to dominate and let people know that Hobart football isn’t here to play around."
The Brickies hope to end up at Lucas Oil Stadium again while the Panthers look to end those dreams.
HIGHLAND — Joey Heuer knows he's getting the ball and Lowell's senior running back wasted no time finding the end zone.
Red Devils look to continue their hot streak, which led to a share of the NCC title, with a visit to Highland.
Here's a look at games from around the Region and across the state line on Friday.
The Warriors and Wolves compete to avoid elimination.