LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest football scores from around the Region
Valparaiso/Michigan City, football

Michigan City's Treylen Simmons catches a pass from Tyler Bush Friday night at Valparaiso.

 John Luke, The Times

Friday, Oct. 1

North Newton 0, Delphi 0, Q1

Bishop Noll 0, Wheeler 0, Q1

Griffith 27, Boone Grove 0, Q2

Bowman 0, Lake Station 0, Q1

West Side 54, EC Central 0, Q3

Hanover Central 69, Whiting 6, HALF

Lowell 21, Highland 14, HALF

Hillcrest 0, TF North 0, Q1

Hobart 42, Kankakee Valley 24, Q3

Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0, 9:42 Q4

Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0, 5:32 Q3

Marian Catholic 0, Saint Viator 0, Q1

Merrillville 34, Valparaiso 7, 3:00 Q3

Munster 0, Andrean 0, Q1

TF South 26, Oak Forest 7, Q2

Michigan City 40, Portage 7, 4:37 Q3

South Central 13, River Forest 0, Q4

Calumet 21, SB Clay 0, Q2

Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14, Q3

Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens

Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.

