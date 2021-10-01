LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest football scores from around the Region

Friday, Oct. 1
North Newton 0, Delphi 0, Q1
Bishop Noll 0, Wheeler 0, Q1
Griffith 27, Boone Grove 0, Q2
Bowman 0, Lake Station 0, Q1
West Side 54, EC Central 0, Q3
Hanover Central 69, Whiting 6, HALF
Lowell 21, Highland 14, HALF
Hillcrest 0, TF North 0, Q1
Hobart 42, Kankakee Valley 24, Q3
Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0, 9:42 Q4
Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0, 5:32 Q3
Marian Catholic 0, Saint Viator 0, Q1
Merrillville 34, Valparaiso 7, 3:00 Q3
Munster 0, Andrean 0, Q1
TF South 26, Oak Forest 7, Q2
Michigan City 40, Portage 7, 4:37 Q3
South Central 13, River Forest 0, Q4
Calumet 21, SB Clay 0, Q2
Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14, Q3
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.
Ricky Hall Jr. and Hayden Vinyard each scored three touchdowns as Valpo remained unbeaten.
Hobart rallied from three scores down to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.
Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 6 of the season in Indiana and Week 5 in Illinois kicks off.