LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest sectional football championship scores

Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 0, 5:44 Q3
Penn 10, Chesterton 0, Q4
Valparaiso 35, Munster 0, HALF
Mishawaka 18, Michigan City 14, HALF
Lowell 10, Hobart 3, HALF
Knox 14, Hanover Central 7, 9:18 Q2
Andrean 42, Whiting 0, 10:29 Q2
Gallery: Crown Point visits Merrillville in sectional football
Gallery: Hammond Central takes on Munster in Class 5A sectional action
Gallery: West Side takes on Lowell in a Class 4A sectional football games
