LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the latest sectional football championship scores
alert top story urgent

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 0, 5:44 Q3

Sectional 2

Penn 10, Chesterton 0, Q4

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Valparaiso 35, Munster 0, HALF

Sectional 10

Mishawaka 18, Michigan City 14, HALF

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell 10, Hobart 3, HALF

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Knox 14, Hanover Central 7, 9:18 Q2

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 42, Whiting 0, 10:29 Q2

