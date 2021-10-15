LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the Week 9 football scores across the Region

North Newton 12, Tri-County 0, HALF
Lowell 14, Andrean 0, HALF
Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6, HALF
River Forest 41, Bowman 0, 6:13 Q2
Hanover Central 7, Calumet 6, 10:59 Q2
Merrillville 33, Chesterton 0, Q2
Griffith 0, Wheeler 0, Q1
Hammond Central 42, EC Central 12, Q3
Highland 0, Kankakee Valley 0, Q1
Indpls. Attucks 0, West Side 0, Q1
Valparaiso 35, Lake Central 7, 3:00 Q2
Michigan City 28, Crown Point 7, 5:30 Q2
Portage 28, LaPorte 7, 2:39 Q2
South Central 36, Bishop Noll 6, Q2
Brother Rice 0, Marian Catholic 0, Q1
Lake Station at Fremont, noon
Gallery: Crown Point visits Chesterton in DAC football play
