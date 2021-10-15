 Skip to main content
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the Week 9 football scores across the Region
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here are the Week 9 football scores across the Region

Chesterton/Crown Point, Football

Chesterton's Ethan Troy slips into the end zone as Crown Point's Jaylynn Kelley defends Friday at Chesterton.

 John Luke, The Times

North Newton 12, Tri-County 0, HALF

Lowell 14, Andrean 0, HALF

Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6, HALF

River Forest 41, Bowman 0, 6:13 Q2

Hanover Central 7, Calumet 6, 10:59 Q2

Merrillville 33, Chesterton 0, Q2

Griffith 0, Wheeler 0, Q1

Hammond Central 42, EC Central 12, Q3

Highland 0, Kankakee Valley 0, Q1

Indpls. Attucks 0, West Side 0, Q1

Valparaiso 35, Lake Central 7, 3:00 Q2

Michigan City 28, Crown Point 7, 5:30 Q2

Munster 0, Hobart 0, Q1

Portage 28, LaPorte 7, 2:39 Q2

South Central 36, Bishop Noll 6, Q2

TF North 0, Bremen 0, Q1

TF South 0, Lemont 0, Q1

Brother Rice 0, Marian Catholic 0, Q1

Saturday, Oct. 16

Lake Station at Fremont, noon

