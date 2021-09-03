 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region
alert top story urgent

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Radio voice of the Chicago Bulls Chuck Swirsky is joining The Times sports team to provide daily updates from preps to college to pros.

Hammond Central 0, SB Clay 0, Q1

Hanover Central 28, Culver Academies 13, 10:16 Q3

Lafayette Harrison 29, Kankakee Valley 21, 10:21 Q3

Elkhart 20, Morton 0, Q2

Whiting 13, Bishop Noll 0, 4:09 Q1

Chesterton 7, Michigan City 7, 3:34 Q2

Hope Academy 0, TF North 0, Q1

EC Central 0, Munster 0, Q1

Highland 0, Knox 0, Q1

Hobart 0, Griffith 0, Q1

Lane Tech 0, TF South 0, Q1

New Prairie 14, Lowell 7, 5:14 Q2

Marian Catholic 0, Leo 0, Q1

Merrillville 42, Crown Point 0, 2:15 Q2

North Judson 0, North Newton 0, Q1

Portage 7, Lake Central 7, 1:23 Q2

Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 13, 4:26 Q2

Wheeler 7, Calumet 0, Q2

River Forest at Lake Station, canceled

Saturday

Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.

Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 3 p.m. (CT) michigansportsradio.com

Football recap: A NFL comparison, brothers beat team they were ball boys for, and more

Week 2 in Indiana is mostly settled, as is Week 1 in Illinois. Get caught up on all the action across the Region and state line here!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Trusted voice of the Chicago Bulls, Chuck Swirsky, bringing daily sports updates to The Times

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts