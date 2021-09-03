LIVE SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Hammond Central 0, SB Clay 0, Q1
Hanover Central 28, Culver Academies 13, 10:16 Q3
Lafayette Harrison 29, Kankakee Valley 21, 10:21 Q3
Elkhart 20, Morton 0, Q2
Whiting 13, Bishop Noll 0, 4:09 Q1
Chesterton 7, Michigan City 7, 3:34 Q2
Hope Academy 0, TF North 0, Q1
EC Central 0, Munster 0, Q1
Highland 0, Knox 0, Q1
Hobart 0, Griffith 0, Q1
Lane Tech 0, TF South 0, Q1
New Prairie 14, Lowell 7, 5:14 Q2
Marian Catholic 0, Leo 0, Q1
Merrillville 42, Crown Point 0, 2:15 Q2
North Judson 0, North Newton 0, Q1
Portage 7, Lake Central 7, 1:23 Q2
Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 13, 4:26 Q2
Wheeler 7, Calumet 0, Q2
River Forest at Lake Station, canceled
Saturday
Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.
Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 3 p.m. (CT) michigansportsradio.com
Football recap: A NFL comparison, brothers beat team they were ball boys for, and more
Week 2 in Indiana is mostly settled, as is Week 1 in Illinois. Get caught up on all the action across the Region and state line here!
“It meant a little more as a program and that’s what we told them. ‘This isn’t just for you guys. This for all of the alumni.’ Half our staff is alumni, too. This is important.”
Chesterton's Chris Mullen draws comparison to former NFL QB after accounting for 5 TDs against TF South
Chris Mullen accounted for the Trojans' first five touchdowns, running for a pair and throwing for three more. He finished 17-for-25 passing for 254 yards.
"A lot of them were junior varsity kids last year. They're doing a nice job when the quarterback gets them the ball of doing something nice afterward."
Lake Central sophomore running Xavier Williams has made a memorable impressions this season.
Here's a look at how teams across the Region fared in Week 2, including an overtime win for LaPorte at Penn.
The Times staff is out in Northwest Indiana keeping an eye on the latest football scores. Check back here as games progress to see how your favorite team is doing.
Crown Point looks to stay unbeaten as it hosts Andrean.
TF South visits Chesterton on Friday night.
The Pirates host the Brickies on Friday night.