Times staff
Crown Point 35, Portage 6, 2Q
Griffith 7, River Forest 0, 3Q
Hanover Central 28, Kankakee Valley 0, 3Q
LaPorte 10, Lake Central 7, 2Q
Lowell 14, Highland 12, 2Q
Merrillville 3, Michigan City 0, 3Q
Pioneer 20, Hammond Central 12, 4Q
Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 0, 3Q
Wheeler 14, Boone Grove 0, 3Q
West Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 7 p.m.
Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.
- Popular YouTuber's video chronicling a visit to Gary goes viral
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
- Family of man found dead in Gary marsh searching for answers
- UAW and Lear reach a third tentative contract agreement
- 2 found dead at Region hotel in busy retail district
- Portage restaurant worker accused of having sex with underage co-worker, charges say
- Whiting Empanada Fest returns to lakefront
- Valpo man charged, caught on vigilante video trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, records show
- UPDATE: Bond, no-contact order set for Valpo-man accused of molesting, battering Valpo elementary student
- Intoxicated driver totals car after striking multiple houses, parked cars, police say
- Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting
- Driver dead after careening off county road into 2 trees, police say
- Jerry Davich: A tragic accidental drowning. An overdue public apology.
- UPDATE: Body of dump truck driver recovered after falling hundreds of feet into quarry, DNR says
- Northwest Indiana educators recognized at statewide gala
South Central vs. Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
TF South at TF North, noon
Whiting at West Side, 3 p.m.
PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Lowell in football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!