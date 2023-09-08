Times staff
Crown Point 8, Lake Central 0, 1Q
Griffith 7, Whiting 7, 2Q
Hanover Central 7, Lowell 0, 2Q
Highland 7, Hammond Central 0, 2Q
River Forest 7, West Side 6, 1Q
South Bend Washington 6, Calumet 0, 2Q
Valparaiso 7, Michigan City 0, 1Q
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Indpls. Washington at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 2 p.m.
