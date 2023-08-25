Times Staff
Boone Grove 18, South Bend Clay 6, 3Q
Chesterton 0, Warsaw 0, 3Q
Crown Point 28, Chicago Taft 0, 1Q
Hanover Central 14, Morton 0, 2Q
Highland 32, Whiting 0, 1Q
IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst, IL) 40, Bowman 0, 3Q
Lafayette Jefferson 14, Michigan City 14, 2Q
Merrillville 21, Hobart 0, 2Q
Munster 7, Griffith 6, 2Q
NorthWood 28, Portage 0, 1Q
Providence Catholic (Ill.) 14, Lake Central 14, 2Q
Rensselaer 36, North Newton 0, 2Q
River Forest 19, Calumet 0, 2Q
Valparaiso 28, Andrean 12, 2Q
Wheeler 7, Kankakee Valley 6, 2Q
Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
TF North at Proviso West, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace vs. Bishop Noll at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
West Side at EC Central, 2 p.m.
TF South at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Penn in football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!