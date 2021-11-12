 Skip to main content
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Region teams compete for regional championships
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Region teams compete for regional championships

Class 6A

Merrillville 39, Penn 7

Class 5A

Michigan City 21, Valparaiso 21, 1:48 Q4

Class 4A

New Prairie 28, Lowell 14

Class 3A

Mishawaka Marian 33, Hanover Central 6

Class 2A

Andrean 35, LaVille 8

Football recap: 6 Region teams win championships, a 'surreal moment', and broken record

Catch up on all of Friday's sectional championship action as The Times gives the sights and stories behind what transpired underneath the Friday night lights.

