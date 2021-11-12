LIVE SCOREBOARD: Region teams compete for regional championships

Class 6A
Merrillville 39, Penn 7
Class 5A
Michigan City 21, Valparaiso 21, 1:48 Q4
Class 4A
New Prairie 28, Lowell 14
Class 3A
Mishawaka Marian 33, Hanover Central 6
Class 2A
Andrean 35, LaVille 8
Football recap: 6 Region teams win championships, a 'surreal moment', and broken record
Catch up on all of Friday's sectional championship action as The Times gives the sights and stories behind what transpired underneath the Friday night lights.
"We knew we were pretty evenly matched on both sides of the ball. It's just whoever wanted it more."
The Brickies repeat journey to Lucas Oil Stadium was stopped by the Red Devils.
“Having coach Clark hold that record and then do that was really cool. He’s obviously very encouraging, and I can’t thank the offensive line enough."
The Vikings seek another sectional championship when they visit Munster.
LAFAYETTE — Merrillville left the Region for the sectional final Friday but did to Lafayette Jefferson what it’s done to teams in Northwest In…
The Pirates travel to face the Bronchos for the Sectional 1 championship.
Times writers go around the Region highlighting the top plays with championship winners and Chesterton's narrow loss.
The 59ers and Oilers meet for a sectional championship.
“I think it’s the surreal moment that we’re all feeling right now. We’re proud of each other and we’re proud of ourselves. I’m sad, but I’m so proud of what we did here as a team.”
