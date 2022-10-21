LIVE: Week 10 football scoreboard

Times Staff
TF North 42, Tinley Park 26
Indiana sectional openers
Note: Class 6A and Class 5A sectionals begin Friday, Oct. 28.
Lowell at Culver Academies
Kankakee Valley 6, New Prairie 0, 1Q
Hobart 7, West Side 0, 1Q
Highland 2, EC Central 0, 1Q
Twin Lakes at West Lafayette
Calumet 6, Boone Grove 0, 1Q
River Forest 6, Griffith 0, 1Q
Hanover Central at Rensselaer
LaVille 34, Whiting 0, 2Q
Bishop Noll at Lake Station
Andrean has first-round bye.
North Newton at Culver Community
North Judson at South Newton
Carmel at Marian Catholic
