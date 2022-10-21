 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
LIVE: Week 10 football scoreboard

Hobart

Hobart’s Noah Ehrlich (6) looks for a receiver while Diego Verduzco (66) blocks Andrean’s Alfonso Salinas (14) earlier this season.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

Thursday's games

Illinois regular season

Lemont 49, TF South 6

TF North 42, Tinley Park 26

Friday's games

Indiana sectional openers

Note: Class 6A and Class 5A sectionals begin Friday, Oct. 28.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell at Culver Academies

Kankakee Valley 6, New Prairie 0, 1Q

Hobart 7, West Side 0, 1Q

Highland 2, EC Central 0, 1Q

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Twin Lakes at West Lafayette

Calumet 6, Boone Grove 0, 1Q

River Forest 6, Griffith 0, 1Q

Hanover Central at Rensselaer

Class 2A

Sectional 33

LaVille 34, Whiting 0, 2Q

Wheeler at Bremen

Bishop Noll at Lake Station

Andrean has first-round bye.

Class A

Sectional 41

Bowman at South Central

North Newton at Culver Community

Triton 21, Pioneer 6, 3Q

North Judson at South Newton

Illinois regular season

Carmel at Marian Catholic

