LIVE: Week 13 football scoreboard

  • Updated
Valparaiso at Merrillville football

Valparaiso's Thomas Burda is pulled down by Merrillville's Johnathan Brown and other defenders during a game in September.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Regionals

Class 5A 

Merillville 14, Valparaiso 9, 3Q

Mishawaka 21, Fort Wayne Snider 21, 3Q

Note: Winners meet in semistate next weekend.

Class 2A

Andrean 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, 3Q

Fort Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6, FINAL

Note: Winners meet in semistate next weekend.

FOOTBALL RECAP: Merrillville, Valparaiso, Andrean win sectionals

Here's a look at what happened around the Region in sectional final matchups on Friday night.

Merrillville rolls by Hammond Central for fourth straight sectional title
Merrillville rolls by Hammond Central for fourth straight sectional title

  • David P. Funk
  • Updated
Merrillville asserted itself late in the first half, scoring 16 points in only one minute and 16 seconds. 

Valparaiso defense stands tall late, eliminates Chesterton
Valparaiso defense stands tall late, eliminates Chesterton

  • Sam Beishuizen
  • Updated
Valparaiso scored twice in the first quarter courtesy of rushing touchdowns by Justin Clark and Thomas Burda.

Lafayette Jefferson ends Crown Point's unbeaten season, wins sectional
Lafayette Jefferson ends Crown Point's unbeaten season, wins sectional

  • Noah Bortle
  • Updated
Crown Point's JJ Johnson finished the game with 198 yards through the air and 70 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns. 

PHOTOS: Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
The teams met for the Class 6A Sectional 1 title.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso at Chesterton football

  • Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
  • Updated
The Vikings and Trojans met for the Class 5A Sectional 10 title.

PHOTOS: Merrillville at Hammond Central football

  • Kale Wilk
  • Updated
The Pirates and Wolves met for the Class 5A Sectional 9 title.

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Andrean wins; Hanover Central, Hobart eliminated
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Andrean wins; Hanover Central, Hobart eliminated

  • Times Staff
Check out highlights from local sectional finals.

