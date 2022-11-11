LIVE: Week 13 football scoreboard

Regionals
Class 5A
Merillville 14, Valparaiso 9, 3Q
Mishawaka 21, Fort Wayne Snider 21, 3Q
Note: Winners meet in semistate next weekend.
Class 2A
Andrean 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, 3Q
Fort Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6, FINAL
Note: Winners meet in semistate next weekend.
FOOTBALL RECAP: Merrillville, Valparaiso, Andrean win sectionals
Here's a look at what happened around the Region in sectional final matchups on Friday night.
Merrillville asserted itself late in the first half, scoring 16 points in only one minute and 16 seconds.
Valparaiso scored twice in the first quarter courtesy of rushing touchdowns by Justin Clark and Thomas Burda.
Crown Point's JJ Johnson finished the game with 198 yards through the air and 70 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns.
The teams met for the Class 6A Sectional 1 title.
The Vikings and Trojans met for the Class 5A Sectional 10 title.
The Pirates and Wolves met for the Class 5A Sectional 9 title.
Check out highlights from local sectional finals.