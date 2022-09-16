LIVE: Week 5 prep football scoreboard

Friday's Games
TF North at Hillcrest
North Newton at West Central
Osceola Grace at South Central
Boone Grove at Wheeler
Bowman at Calumet Christian
Calumet at EC Central
Chesterton at Valparaiso
Hanover Central at Griffith
Highland at Andrean
Hobart at Lowell
Lake Station at Bishop Noll
LaPorte at Lake Central
Michigan City at Merrillville
Morton at West Side
Munster at Kankakee Valley
Pioneer at Hammond Central
Portage at Crown Point
River Forest at Whiting
TF South at Oak Forest
Saturday's Game
Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 1 p.m.